One more week, here we bring you the lists with the news of releases, games and offers that the Nintendo eShop has received today for Switch and more. This is all the content that the virtual store has received this week.

Without further ado, you can find the news and offers in the eShop below (prices in Europe only available on the Nintendo website):

Europa

Also physically for Switch

L.O.L. Surprise! Roller Dreams Racing

Pui Pui Molcar – Let’s! Molcar Party!

The Walking Dead: Destinies

eShop the Switch

Alina of the Arena

Attack Strategy: Battle Simulator Accurate

Big Ball Sports

Call of Sniper Combat: WW2

Colored Effects

Deleted

Drag Racing Car Simulator

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate

Euro Truck Driver Simulator

Evil Diary

Firebird

Fly&Ride Collection

Grotto

Heavy Car Battle: Demolition Derby

Inertia 2

In Stars and Time

Irem Collection Volume 1

Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection

Mix AI Animal Ultimate

Orbital Cargo Division

Runnyk

Settris

Snap Together

Swim Sacabambaspis

Tallowmere 2: Curse of the Kittens

Tennis Tournament Hyper-Casual

Terraformers

The Forest Quartet

The Smurfs: Learn and Play

Train Driver Simulator

Train Valley 2: Community Edition

Witchtastic

Wordless

Switch Online sample games

Finally, we have these deals on games in the Switch eShop and more

America

Also physically for Switch

Guns and Spurs 2 – $29.99 (disponible el 24 de diciembre)

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! – Pirates of the Disturbance – $49.99 (disponible el 28 de noviembre)

eShop the Switch

Alina of the Arena – $14.99 Arcade Archives Dinorex – $7.99 ASMR Slicing – $4.99 Astro Miner – $4.99 Charrua Soccer: Pro Edition – $8.99 Colored Effects – $4.99 Criss Cross – $25.99 (available November 25) Da Da Daungo – $14.00 Deleted – $9.99 Drawing Carnival – $4.99 Evil Diary – $4.99 (available November 24) Eyra: The Crow Maiden – $9.99 Final Shot – $5.99 (available November 24) Find the Pairs Memo Game for Kids – $7.98 Frogvival – $9.99 (available November 24) ) Girl Dress Up Classic – $3.99 Gothic II Complete Classic – $29.99 (available November 29) Meaning of Symbols – $2.99 ​​Nora: The Wannabe Alchemist – $19.99 (available November 24) Meaning of Symbols – $15.79 Pixel Game Maker Series Storm Swordsman – $7.99 Rally Race: Offroad Simulator – $12.99 (available November 24) Roots of Pacha – $24.99 (available November 28) Snakebird Complete – $14.99 (available November 24) Starlight Drifter – $19.99 (available November 24) Super Solitaire: Card Game – $9.99 Tallowmere 2: Curse of the Kittens – $4.99 The King of Fighters Master – $14.99 Train Traffic Manager – $14.99 (available November 24) Train Valley 2: Community Edition – $24.99 Tricky Traps – $4.99 Zombies Rising xXx – $9.99 (available November 25)

Switch Online sample games

Finally, we have these deals on games in the Switch eShop and more

You can find them in full here

What do you think of the new Nintendo Switch games? As you know, if you want to know all the downloads and offers of eShop games for Nintendo Switch consoles from previous weeks, both for Europe and America, you can do so by accessing all Nintendo eShop offers.

Fuente.