One more week, here we bring you the lists with the news of releases, games and offers that the Nintendo eShop has received today for Switch and more. This is all the content that the virtual store has received this week.
Without further ado, you can find the news and offers in the eShop below (prices in Europe only available on the Nintendo website):
Europa
Also physically for Switch
L.O.L. Surprise! Roller Dreams Racing
Pui Pui Molcar – Let’s! Molcar Party!
The Walking Dead: Destinies
eShop the Switch
Alina of the Arena
Attack Strategy: Battle Simulator Accurate
Big Ball Sports
Call of Sniper Combat: WW2
Colored Effects
Deleted
Drag Racing Car Simulator
Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate
Euro Truck Driver Simulator
Evil Diary
Firebird
Fly&Ride Collection
Grotto
Heavy Car Battle: Demolition Derby
Inertia 2
In Stars and Time
Irem Collection Volume 1
Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection
Mix AI Animal Ultimate
Orbital Cargo Division
Runnyk
Settris
Snap Together
Swim Sacabambaspis
Tallowmere 2: Curse of the Kittens
Tennis Tournament Hyper-Casual
Terraformers
The Forest Quartet
The Smurfs: Learn and Play
Train Driver Simulator
Train Valley 2: Community Edition
Witchtastic
Wordless
Switch Online sample games
Finally, we have these deals on games in the Switch eShop and more
America
Also physically for Switch
Guns and Spurs 2 – $29.99 (disponible el 24 de diciembre)
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! – Pirates of the Disturbance – $49.99 (disponible el 28 de noviembre)
eShop the Switch
Alina of the Arena – $14.99 Arcade Archives Dinorex – $7.99 ASMR Slicing – $4.99 Astro Miner – $4.99 Charrua Soccer: Pro Edition – $8.99 Colored Effects – $4.99 Criss Cross – $25.99 (available November 25) Da Da Daungo – $14.00 Deleted – $9.99 Drawing Carnival – $4.99 Evil Diary – $4.99 (available November 24) Eyra: The Crow Maiden – $9.99 Final Shot – $5.99 (available November 24) Find the Pairs Memo Game for Kids – $7.98 Frogvival – $9.99 (available November 24) ) Girl Dress Up Classic – $3.99 Gothic II Complete Classic – $29.99 (available November 29) Meaning of Symbols – $2.99 Nora: The Wannabe Alchemist – $19.99 (available November 24) Meaning of Symbols – $15.79 Pixel Game Maker Series Storm Swordsman – $7.99 Rally Race: Offroad Simulator – $12.99 (available November 24) Roots of Pacha – $24.99 (available November 28) Snakebird Complete – $14.99 (available November 24) Starlight Drifter – $19.99 (available November 24) Super Solitaire: Card Game – $9.99 Tallowmere 2: Curse of the Kittens – $4.99 The King of Fighters Master – $14.99 Train Traffic Manager – $14.99 (available November 24) Train Valley 2: Community Edition – $24.99 Tricky Traps – $4.99 Zombies Rising xXx – $9.99 (available November 25)
Switch Online sample games
Finally, we have these deals on games in the Switch eShop and more
What do you think of the new Nintendo Switch games? As you know, if you want to know all the downloads and offers of eShop games for Nintendo Switch consoles from previous weeks, both for Europe and America, you can do so by accessing all Nintendo eShop offers.
