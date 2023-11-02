Like every week, here we bring you the lists with the news of releases, games and offers that the Nintendo eShop has received today for Switch and more. This is all the content that the virtual store has received this week.

Without further ado, you can find the news and offers in the eShop below (prices in Europe only available on the Nintendo website):

Europa

Also physically for Switch

Crymachina

Desolatium

Fashion Dreamer

RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe

Star Ocean: The Second Story R

The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of Green Stone

WarioWare: Move It!

eShop the Switch

30 Sport Games in 1

Ace Robot Combat

Alien Hominid HD

Alien Hominid Invasion

Alive Paint

Alpha Particle

Amazin’ Mage

Arcade Archives Daioh

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures

Bio Block

Chicken Journey

City Parking Driver: Daw the Path Simulator

Dog

DreamWorks Trolls Rescue Remix

Eigengrau

Fusion Paradox

FX Unit Yuki: The Henshin Engine

Geometric Brothers

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale

Hero Survival

Jigsaw Advent Calendar

Kraken Odyssey

Little Goody Two Shoes

Makeup Artist

Murder is GAme Over

Mystery Lover

My Time at Sandrock

Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun

PlateUp

Razor Wire

Silent Paws: Hidden Valley

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story

Thirsty Suitors

Triple Zombie Collection

TT Collection

Twin Mind: Ghost Hunter Collector’s Edition

WRC Collection

Yatzi

Reservations on Switch

Finally, we have these deals on games in the Switch eShop and more

America

Also physically for Switch

DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing – $39.99 (disponible el 3 de noviembre)

Enchanted Portals – $19.99

Fashion Dreamer – $49.99 (disponible el 3 de noviembre)

Jumanji: Wild Adventures – $39.99 (disponible el 3 de noviembre)

My Time at Sandrock – ?

RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe – $39.99

Star Ocean: The Second Story R – $49.99

The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone – $39.99

WarioWare: Move it – $49.99 (disponible el 3 de noviembre)

eShop the Switch

5 in 1 Classics: Fashion Bubble Mania – $29.99

Alien Hominid: The Extra Terrestrial Bundle – $24.99

Alien Hominid HD – $11.99

Alien Hominid Invasion – $19.99

Amabilly – $4.99 (disponible el 3 de noviembre)

Arcade Archives Burning Force – $7.99

Amazon’ Mage – $2.99

Bio Block – $0.99

Blasphemous + Blasphemous 2 Bundle – $44.99

Burnout – $9.99

Chicken Journey – $9.99

City Parking Driver: Draw the Path Simulator – $9.99

Cobalt Core – $19.99 (disponible el 8 de noviembre)

Ebenezer and the Invisible World – $19.99 (disponible el 3 de noviembre)

Eggconsole Thexder PC-8801mkIISR – $6.49

Eigengrau – $9.99

Excessive Trim – $4.99 (disponible el 8 de noviembre)

Farmer Bundle – $5.99 (disponible el 4 de noviembre)

Foosball League Cup – $9.99

FX Unit Yuki: The Henshin Engine – $8.99

Geometric Brothers – $14.00

Have Fun Together – $49.99

Historical Trilogy – $44.99

Let’s Sing 2024 – ? (disponible el 7 de noviembre)

Makeup Artist – $9.99

Merge Games Adventure Bundle – $29.99

Merge Games Cleaning Bundle – $22.49

Merge Games Pixel Bundle – $33.99

Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun – $14.99

One Night: Burlesque – $12.99 (disponible el 3 de noviembre)

Razor Wire – $0.99

Real Car Parking 2024: Driving Simulator – $4.99 (disponible el 4 de noviembre)

Salt and Sacrifice – $19.99 (disponible el 7 de noviembre)

Street Basketball Club: Sport Throw Simulator – $9.99

Tappy Word – $2.99

Tappy Word 2 – $2.99

Tappy Word 3 – $2.99

Tappy Word Infinite – $2.99

The Little Mermaid: Visual Harmony – $3.99

Thirsty Suitors – $29.99

Wetory – $10.99

White Wings – $24.99 (disponible el 4 de noviembre)

World of Horror – $19.99

WWII Tanks Battle – World War 2 Heroes Troopers Machines Sim – $12.99″

Finally, we have these deals on games in the Switch eShop and more

What do you think of the new Nintendo Switch games? As you know, if you want to know all the downloads and offers of eShop games for Nintendo Switch consoles from previous weeks, both for Europe and America, you can do so by accessing all Nintendo eShop offers.

Fuente.