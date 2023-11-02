Like every week, here we bring you the lists with the news of releases, games and offers that the Nintendo eShop has received today for Switch and more. This is all the content that the virtual store has received this week.
Europa
Also physically for Switch
Crymachina
Desolatium
Fashion Dreamer
RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe
Star Ocean: The Second Story R
The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of Green Stone
WarioWare: Move It!
eShop the Switch
30 Sport Games in 1
Ace Robot Combat
Alien Hominid HD
Alien Hominid Invasion
Alive Paint
Alpha Particle
Amazin’ Mage
Arcade Archives Daioh
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures
Bio Block
Chicken Journey
City Parking Driver: Daw the Path Simulator
Dog
DreamWorks Trolls Rescue Remix
Eigengrau
Fusion Paradox
FX Unit Yuki: The Henshin Engine
Geometric Brothers
Headbangers: Rhythm Royale
Hero Survival
Jigsaw Advent Calendar
Kraken Odyssey
Little Goody Two Shoes
Makeup Artist
Murder is GAme Over
Mystery Lover
My Time at Sandrock
Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun
PlateUp
Razor Wire
Silent Paws: Hidden Valley
Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story
Thirsty Suitors
Triple Zombie Collection
TT Collection
Twin Mind: Ghost Hunter Collector’s Edition
WRC Collection
Yatzi
Reservations on Switch
America
Also physically for Switch
DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing – $39.99 (disponible el 3 de noviembre)
Enchanted Portals – $19.99
Fashion Dreamer – $49.99 (disponible el 3 de noviembre)
Jumanji: Wild Adventures – $39.99 (disponible el 3 de noviembre)
My Time at Sandrock – ?
RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe – $39.99
Star Ocean: The Second Story R – $49.99
The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone – $39.99
WarioWare: Move it – $49.99 (disponible el 3 de noviembre)
eShop the Switch
5 in 1 Classics: Fashion Bubble Mania – $29.99
Alien Hominid: The Extra Terrestrial Bundle – $24.99
Alien Hominid HD – $11.99
Alien Hominid Invasion – $19.99
Amabilly – $4.99 (disponible el 3 de noviembre)
Arcade Archives Burning Force – $7.99
Amazon’ Mage – $2.99
Bio Block – $0.99
Blasphemous + Blasphemous 2 Bundle – $44.99
Burnout – $9.99
Chicken Journey – $9.99
City Parking Driver: Draw the Path Simulator – $9.99
Cobalt Core – $19.99 (disponible el 8 de noviembre)
Ebenezer and the Invisible World – $19.99 (disponible el 3 de noviembre)
Eggconsole Thexder PC-8801mkIISR – $6.49
Eigengrau – $9.99
Excessive Trim – $4.99 (disponible el 8 de noviembre)
Farmer Bundle – $5.99 (disponible el 4 de noviembre)
Foosball League Cup – $9.99
FX Unit Yuki: The Henshin Engine – $8.99
Geometric Brothers – $14.00
Have Fun Together – $49.99
Historical Trilogy – $44.99
Let’s Sing 2024 – ? (disponible el 7 de noviembre)
Makeup Artist – $9.99
Merge Games Adventure Bundle – $29.99
Merge Games Cleaning Bundle – $22.49
Merge Games Pixel Bundle – $33.99
Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun – $14.99
One Night: Burlesque – $12.99 (disponible el 3 de noviembre)
Razor Wire – $0.99
Real Car Parking 2024: Driving Simulator – $4.99 (disponible el 4 de noviembre)
Salt and Sacrifice – $19.99 (disponible el 7 de noviembre)
Street Basketball Club: Sport Throw Simulator – $9.99
Tappy Word – $2.99
Tappy Word 2 – $2.99
Tappy Word 3 – $2.99
Tappy Word Infinite – $2.99
The Little Mermaid: Visual Harmony – $3.99
Thirsty Suitors – $29.99
Wetory – $10.99
White Wings – $24.99 (disponible el 4 de noviembre)
World of Horror – $19.99
WWII Tanks Battle – World War 2 Heroes Troopers Machines Sim – $12.99″
What do you think of the new Nintendo Switch games? As you know, if you want to know all the downloads and offers of eShop games for Nintendo Switch consoles from previous weeks, both for Europe and America, you can do so by accessing all Nintendo eShop offers.
