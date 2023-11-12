“A stadium built inside another stadium? No, not like that.” The former goalkeeper, now in politics, as a regional councilor of the League would prefer a facility built from scratch

November 11, 2023 (change at 2.12pm) – FLORENCE

Giovanni Galli, former goalkeeper of Fiorentina and Milan, and now regional councilor for the League, shows great doubts about the project.

Giovanni Galli, what are your doubts?

“I have many. Even from an aesthetic point of view, because the Artemio Franchi renovated in this way would be an eyesore, even if it were to be completely covered in the end. Because it is a stadium built inside another stadium, as in the case of the two curves In my opinion, the idea of ​​restructuring with this formula is a disaster because money is thrown away and nothing is solved”

Being limited in some elements, the restyling is certainly more complicated

“It also makes me laugh, because it has also been called a “high tourist attraction” but I have never seen Japanese or Chinese tourists come to take photos with this architectural work, without the match. Let’s forget about this discussion… “

What would be the best solution?

“I believe that the hypothesis that this facility could be used for football should be abandoned. That is, it should be completely renovated, made safe as a cultural asset, all the toilets redone, but without wasting time and money on other works, such as the roofs. And then the stadium is built, new, elsewhere, through a tender. Nothing prevents it from being built in the metropolitan city, for example in Sesto Fiorentino. The problem, however, is that the administration does not want to build it outside the Municipality of Florence. Furthermore, compared to the project initially presented by Arup, the photovoltaic system, the roofs of the Maratona and the Curva Ferrovia are already missing. So what are they doing with these 150 million? They can’t then come and tell me to go and look for national representatives the Government’s money, when more than 150 million have already been given”

