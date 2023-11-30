For decades, Spain has attracted tourists with great attractions that it can brag about: sun and beach, good gastronomy and great leisure activities. These tourist attractions have driven the sector for many years, but now that trend is changing. Rising temperatures and climate dissatisfaction are undermining its most powerful industry. Visitors have grown tired of being hot in the summer season. And that punishes the cities in the south of the country much more.

So much so that Galicia is already eating Andalusia’s toast in what it knew how to do best.

The context. The heat in certain months has become too unbearable. Something that has led the institutions of some municipalities to debate a change in the tourism model to become places that are not very pleasant for visitors. If the phenomenon extends more and more towards May and April, the problem will continue to grow. A few months ago, at Magnet we were talking about this video from a british program which was quite illustrative of the matter: in Benidorm there were people entering the water and coming back saying it was soup.

Other international media talk about the same problem. A Sky article, titled “This area of ​​Spain could become too hot for tourists,” commented on the unusual April temperatures in Andalusia. This community, due to its climate and cultural offering, has always been one of the favorite destinations for foreign tourists in summer. But that trend is changing as a result of global warming. Tourists already prefer destinations in the north of the country, such as Galicia.

Atlantic vs Mediterranean. In short, the extreme heat is negatively affecting tourism in Andalusia, but it is benefiting, on the other hand, the northern part of the peninsula, such as Galicia, Asturias or Cantabria, which has a landscape of more temperate beaches, is less crowded and also has a good offer both gastronomic and real estate. In the area of ​​Asturias and Galicia, prices are even lower than in the Basque Country and Cantabria, which attracts a new consumer profile.

In fact, according to this article by Faro de Vigo, the search for milder temperatures, especially at night (which allow you to fall asleep without air conditioning) is one of the factors most valued by tourists who visited Galicia in one of the heat waves that Spain experienced this summer.

The data. According to the figures considered by the tourist association Exceltur, the effects have already begun to be noticed. Star summer destinations such as Andalusia and the Valencian Community have this time left the top positions in the ranking to Galicia, Asturias and Cantabria. In August alone, these three communities registered 435,500 visitors, 47% more than in 2022. Only the Cantabrian coast has experienced an average growth of more than 25% this summer. The Basque Country was the one that increased the most compared to 2019, registering 27.4% more. They are followed by Galicia, with 27% more, and Asturias, with 26%.

Climate satisfaction on the decline. Not only visitor data illustrates the phenomenon. As shown by the analysis firm Mabrian on the climate perception index, France, Greece and Spain have been the destinations most affected in terms of loss of climate satisfaction. And that means there is a high possibility that those visitors will not repeat.

In fact, some experts say that if this trend toward hotter weather continues, the tourism industry will have to rethink summer vacations as we know them. Data from the European Travel Commission are on the same path. They have published a survey of 10 countries that shows that the number of Europeans willing to travel to the Mediterranean area has fallen by 10% compared to last year.

A problem for Andalusia and good news for Galicia. It must be taken into account that tourism is a very important pillar for the Andalusian GDP: in 2022 alone the tourism industry generated 22,553 million euros. So the increase in temperatures will force the southern area of ​​Spain to review its tourism model. One way could be to attract winter tourism to southern Spain, offering a more desirable climate. In fact, in this regard, Andalusia is studying taking the Camino de Santiago as a model to develop its own to Rocío. And create a path of routes through heritage assets and lodges.

The move could be the following: Camino de Santiago in summer and Camino del Rocío in Winter. On the other hand, Galicia would be one of the communities that fares best for tourism purposes, gaining up to 291,400 overnight stays. An analysis by European experts from the Joint Research Center (JRC) estimates visitor gains at 0.5%, up to 1.2%, 2.5% and up to 3.2%, respectively depending on the scale of the heat, which is accompanied by the loss of visitors in other areas of Spain.

Images: Unsplash / Flickr

