Galfer launches its new Disc Wave on the market in six color finishes: red, blue, gold, orange, glossy black and contrasting black, dedicated to V-Twin custom motorcycle enthusiasts who want to enhance aesthetics and improve performance

November 7, 2023

The discs have an innovative color anodization treatment applied to the aluminum core which not only gives them a distinctive look but also improves their visibility. The six finishes in red, blue, gold, orange, glossy black and contrasting black allow enthusiasts to customize their motorbike down to the smallest details. Whether it’s matching the brake discs to the color of the bike or enhancing the details, this new range of colors offers endless possibilities to elevate the overall aesthetic of the bike.

The new GALFER COLORED DISC WAVE are available in six different finishes (red, blue, gold, orange, glossy black and contrasting black) and in the following references:

– DF680CW*: original size front disc ø292 mm.

– DF681CW*: rear disc with original dimensions ø292 mm.

– DF835CW*: original size front disc ø300 mm.

– DF836CW*: original rear disc ø300 mm.

– DF680CWSX*: disco anteriore oversize ø330 mm.

(* R: red / B: blue / N: orange / Y: gold / C: glossy black / CL: contrast black)

The recommended retail price (RRP) of the new Wave colored discs will be €289 for the ø292 mm and ø300 mm sizes, and €309 for the oversized ø330 mm version.

Galfer presents the new colored Disc Wave at EICMA