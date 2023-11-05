The child of the late Vanessa Angel, Gala Sky, is now 3 years old and has started school. This makes netizens pray for Fujianti Utami alias Fuji’s nephew to be a smart child.

But on the other hand, apparently Gala Sky wants to date when she is 3 years old. The joke was recorded in Fuji’s vlog on his birthday. In the video reposted by the TikTok account @user9135009758132, Fuji and Gala Sky are in the car.

Fuji idly asked Gala at what age the boy wanted to have a girlfriend.

“How old is Gala going to date?” Fuji asked.

“3 years,” said Gala carelessly.

Disagreeing with Gala Sky’s answer, Tariq Halilintar’s ex-lover then entered into negotiations. He would only allow Gala Sky to date him when he was in high school. The reason is, Gala Sky is still too young to deal with love affairs.

“Very young, Gal. Add another 15 years, right? Still a long time? Another 15 years, right? Gala will start dating in high school, okay? High five first,” added Fuji.

As if understanding what her aunt meant, Gala Sky agreed.

“Okay,” replied Gala Sky.

“That’s true, dating in high school, right?” Fuji asked again to confirm.

“Yes,” answered Gala Sky again.

Fuji then invited Gala Sky to high-five as a sign of their agreement. He hopes that when Gala Sky wants to have a boyfriend in elementary or middle school, Gala can look back at the video.

“That’s great, yes. I hope that when Gala sees this, when she’s in elementary or middle school, she wants to date, Gal can’t,” concluded Fuji.

This post received various comments from the public. Not a few netizens were annoyed and laughed at Gala Sky’s behavior and her jokes.

“Gala doesn’t know what a boyfriend is, Utiii?” write account @mb*******

“Gala is really cute when she’s 3 years old,” commented @aq**********

“Duh, Gala wants to date a 3 year old. Makes this baby laugh,” added @ru*****

“Just go to the hut, Uti, so you can pray for her parents every day,” said @sh********

“Good job, Uti, take care of Gala Sky, don’t let her boyfriends date,” said @jo**********