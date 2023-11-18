As soon as he arrived home from Europe, Fuji’s first goal was to meet Gala Sky.

While Fuji was on holiday in Europe, he was caught on camera making a video call with his niece, Gala Sky. Innocently, Gala Sky admitted that she missed her aunt.

As if he couldn’t wait to meet Gala Sky, Fuji immediately went to his parents’ house. There, he looked very happy to meet Gala and Oma alias Dewi Zuhriati.

Judging from the TikTok account @salsabilaaurellia23, Fuji can be seen teasing his nephew who is being carried by his grandmother.

However, Gala apparently refused to be carried by her aunt who had just returned from Europe. He continued to cling to his grandmother, as if he didn’t want to leave her arms.

Fuji also seemed to keep trying to take Gala Sky from his mother’s arms. But, again, Gala refused. He didn’t even want to look at his aunt’s face.

Gala’s attitude, which seemed to be sulking because her aunt kept leaving her to travel, immediately made many netizens annoyed.

Not a few said that this seemed to prove that Fuji’s figure was very important in Gala’s life, to the point that she was sulking because she was left behind.