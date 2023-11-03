Suara.com – Gala Sky apparently said that she wanted to go to school accompanied by her parents, the late Vanessa Angel and Aunt Ardiansyah.

This request was conveyed by Dewi Zuhriati, as Oma Gala some time ago while uploading a portrait of her sleeping grandson.

However, recently it was clearly revealed that the request came from Gala Sky’s own mouth before going to bed.

He apparently was firm in his desire to be accompanied by Papi to school.

“Earlier, Gala went to school to be picked up by papa,” said Gala Sky, as quoted from Galaasky’s Instagram account.

This confession certainly made his caregiver, Ida, confused. He repeatedly tried to explain that Gala Sky’s father had died in a subtle way.

This answer apparently did not satisfy Gala Sky. He even mentioned the figure of his father who was ‘alive’ on his grandmother’s cell phone.

He even asked his nanny to contact his father so he could take him to school.

Of course, Ida reluctantly agreed to this request before asking Gala Sky to get ready for bed.

This snippet of conversation apparently stole the public’s attention. Not a few blue tick accounts commented on this upload, including Fadly Faisal, Gala’s uncle.

“Later, Ai will do the delivery, okay?” replied Fadly Faisal. See the video for more details.