In his first participation in the Macau Grand Prix, with an expected return to the track after years of absence due to the pandemic, Gabriele Minì immediately starts off on the right foot.

Theodore Prema’s driver, who had been the fastest in the morning free practice session, did well in the first qualifying session, taking pole position in a session characterized by traffic and three red flags. The Italian achieved the best time by stopping the clock in 2:05.521 at the end of the session, which allowed him to edge out almost half a second from Luke Browning, a young Williams Academy driver, who had also improved just below the checkered flag.

The Englishman precedes Dino Beganovic, Prema and Ferrari Academy driver, who finished in third place. Behind the Swede, a few thousandths behind, there is Dennis Hauger, followed by Alex Dunne: the Norwegian, 2019 F3 champion who returns to the category with MP Motorsport after being called at the last minute to replace Franco Colapinto, has he therefore had to temporarily settle for fourth place, more than six tenths from the provisional pole.

Photo at: GP in Macao

Gabriele Minì, SJM Theodore Prema Racing

Isack Hadkjar, Marcus Armstrong and Nikola Tslov are further behind: it should be underlined that this is a return for the New Zealand driver, given that he had already taken part in the event in the past. Formula E driver Dan Ticktum, who has a chance to become the first driver to win three times in Macau this weekend, is currently ranked only in tenth position.

Three red flags interrupted the action on the track. The first neutralization occurred after just seven minutes, when Campos driver Sebastian Montoya, son of ex-Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo, ended up against the barriers at the Lisboa curve after blocking the front when braking. The session resumed for just over five minutes before a second red flag was shown due to long twos from Tommy Smith and Ugo Ugochukwuo. Finally, the third red flag was displayed with just over a quarter of an hour left in qualifying due to Zane Maloney’s accident.

However, for now times are relative, partly because there will be a second qualifying session on Friday, partly because most of the drivers have decided to conserve their tires in preparation for tomorrow. The starting grid for the Qualifying Race on Saturday will in fact be decided by the combined results of the two qualifications, which will also be interspersed with a second free practice session.

