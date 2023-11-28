The Formula 2 grid is starting to take shape more clearly and, with today’s announcements, another piece has been added. The 2023 Formula 3 champion Gabriel Bortoleto, in fact, has been promoted to Formula 2 with the Virtuosi team, where he will team up with Kush Maini, recently announced as a driver of the Alpine Academy.

Bortoleto won the F3 title in his debut season in the category with Triden, winning twice and above all showing great consistency throughout the championship, which allowed him to lead Williams protégé Zak O’Sullivan by 45 points .

The Brazilian was announced as a member of McLaren’s Driver Development Program in October and will now move to F2, among other things in a very important year, because the new technical cycle will begin. Undoubtedly, although there are points in common with the previous project, it is an opportunity to start almost from scratch, on a more balanced level than those who have already competed in the cadet category.

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Gabriel Bortoleto, McLaren

“We are delighted to have Gabriel Bortoleto join us for his debut season in Formula 2,” said Team Principal Andy Roche.

“His consistency during his rookie season in Formula 3 impressed everyone and earned him a championship win, which he absolutely deserved. This was recognized by the F1 world who made him a McLaren academy driver.”

“Gabriel came to visit us at our Norfolk office and has kept in touch since his signing. He left a good impression on everyone and quickly integrated into the team. We were impressed with his adaptation to Formula 3 and, like everyone , we are excited to see what he can do in 2024, continuing to refine and enrich his already admirable skillset.”

Bortoleto declared that “our objective will be to aim for the best positions for the team”, aspiring to aim high. “We will have a new car in the championship and our first challenge will be to adapt quickly and efficiently to start the year on a positive note,” said the 19-year-old.

“I come from a season of great personal growth, culminating with the FIA ​​F3 title. I hope to continue this process of evolution as a driver in 2024 and to naturally become a winning driver in the next stages of my career.”

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Kush Maini, Campos Racing

Bortoleto will be joined by the Alpine Academy pilot Maini. The 23-year-old Indian driver arrives from Campos after a rookie season which yielded just one podium in Melbourne and 11th place in the general classification.

“Kush had a solid debut season in Formula 2. He found speed straight away and was able to produce good results in 2023. We have already spent a lot of time with Kush since he signed for the team and his mentality and his approach are in line with ours,” added Roche.

“He has demonstrated dedication and impressive work effort and we look forward to helping him increase his number of podiums in F2 as he continues to improve as a driver,” explained the Team Principal.

For Maini this is an important opportunity: “They have a great pedigree in Formula 2 and, before that, in GP2, and I can’t wait to grow further as a driver with the team. I will do my best to add many trophies in bulletin board”.

Virtuosi won the final race of the 2023 season in Abu Dhabi last Sunday, with Jack Doohan taking his third success in what was also his last appointment in the cadet category. The team instead took second place in the team standings in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

