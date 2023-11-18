For gamers, the delay of their most anticipated game can be bad news. However, some industry veterans believe it is best in certain cases. Gabe Newell, head of Valve, recently gave his opinion on the subject and explained why Postponing the launch of a title will always be the best option.

Valve published a documentary this week to celebrate 25 years of Half-Life, one of its best-known and outstanding titles. It talks about the development process of the legendary PC game and the delay it suffered months before its launch.

Various creatives explain that the game was in acceptable condition; However, they realized that several aspects needed to be polished before launch. They knew that a delay would impact their portfolios, since they already had a distribution agreement.

Although Valve would have to put money out of its pocket to fix the situation, it did not hesitate to delay the premiere. The reason? Newell believes that it is better to take a little longer to deliver a game than to release it and it’s not as great as it could have been.

Furthermore, he thinks that launching a product that does not meet his own expectations does not coincide with Valve’s philosophy and is not the way the company would like to relate to its players. For this reason, they will always prefer to take a little longer, but deliver a good product.

“The delay is only for a while. Stinking is forever. We could force this thing out the door, but it’s not the company we want to be. That’s not the people we want to be. “That is not the relationship we want to have with our clients,” said the manager.

