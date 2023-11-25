In 2021, an indie video game development company attracted attention for suing Valve for the alleged monopoly it exercises with Steam. Valve CEO and co-founder Gabe Newell I didn’t want to appear in courtbut they just forced him to do it.

Wolfire Games continues in its fight to demonstrate that Valve has a monopoly on PC and the new progress in this case stands out because the justice system has just denied Newell the possibility of testifying remotely.

In a document registered last week in the District Court for the Western District of WashingtonWolfire Games reports that Newell “is in a unique position to testify on all aspects of (Valve’s) commercial strategy”, and that in-person participation “would allow properly evaluate Newell’s credibility“; otherwise, it would be harmful for that matter.

Why didn’t Gabe Newell want to go to court?

The tycoon had requested that his statement be made remotely, citing concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19), indicating that it could “develop a serious illness“if he contracted COVID-19; however, in the end the evidence he presented were not enough to convince the court.

“The Court appreciates continuing public health risks of COVID-19. But Mr. Newell presents insubstantial evidence suggesting that he is at particular risk of serious illness (beyond the general public). The measures he normally takes to minimize exposure to COVID-19 do not impact this determination. For this reason, the Court determines that Mr. Newell does not provide a legitimate reason for a remote statement“.

Gabe Newell will have to attend court in person

So that, It is an order that Newell attend in person. However, given its concerns regarding COVID-19, the Court also ordered that all participants in the session will wear N95, KF94 or KN95 masks during the declaration. Newell only you will have to take yours off when responding to interrogations by the plaintiff’s attorney.

