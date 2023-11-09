loading…

Iran rejected a G7 statement urging it to stop supporting Hamas. Photo/REUTERS

TEHERAN – G7 countries have urged Iran to stop supporting Lebanon’s Hamas and Hezbollah, which they accuse of destabilizing the Middle East. This pressure was met with criticism by Tehran.

Foreign ministers from the Group of Developed Countries or G7, meeting in Tokyo, expressed support for a “humanitarian pause and corridor” in the Israel-Hamas war.

“The G7 also calls on Iran to refrain from providing support to Hamas and taking further actions that undermine the stability of the Middle East, including support for Lebanon’s Hezbollah and other non-state actors,” read a joint statement by the G7 foreign ministers.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani strongly criticized the statement by the G7 which includes the United States, Britain, Germany, Canada, Italy, France and Japan.

“Iran has been engaged in relentless efforts to stop the aggressor Zionist regime’s (Israel) military offensive against defenseless citizens in Gaza,” he said.

“What is expected from the G7 foreign ministers meeting in Tokyo is to fulfill their international responsibilities, including condemning the actions of the Zionist regime which violate human rights and international law in Gaza,” he continued, as quoted by TRT World, Thursday (9/11/ 2023).

Iran, which supports Hamas financially and militarily, hailed Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7 as a major success, but denied any involvement.

President Ebrahim Raisi says Iran views it as its duty to support Palestinian resistance groups but insists that Hamas acts independently.

Iran does not recognize Israel and has made support of the Palestinian cause a centerpiece of its foreign policy since the 1979 Iranian Revolution.

The Israel-Hamas war in Gaza broke out after the Palestinian resistance group launched a major offensive into southern Israel, killing more than 1,400 people and kidnapping hundreds.

Israel responded by declaring war and bombing Gaza almost non-stop. More than 10,500 people died, two-thirds of them women and children.

(but)