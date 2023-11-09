Ai, towards the digitalisation of the legal sector: data from Wolters Kluwer

L’The debut of artificial intelligence has definitively disrupted the traditional structures of every sector in the Western market, with very varied results given the peculiarities of each which do not necessarily lend themselves to an immediate or “painless” transition. According to what he reports Wolters Kluwer – world leader in information solutions, software and services – in ricerca globale Future Ready Lawyer 2023, the legal industry is embracing Artificial Intelligence, but it is not yet fully prepared to meet ESG demands, essential for attracting or retaining talent. This is 69% of law firms and 61% of legal departments. Furthermore, half of the lawyers interviewed (50%) expect an increase in demand (of ESG legal services by clients) and the 45% what is expected that demand remains unchanged (compared to 36% in 2022).

“Even in a world where ChatGPT and other forms of AI are increasingly used, the legal profession continues to draw its strength from human relationships – declares Martin O’Malley, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory. “However, Future Ready Lawyer 2023 research highlights that Lawyers recognize the central role of technology in creating added value for their organizations and for society as a whole. Whether it’s improving collaboration, strengthening relationships or improving workflows, technology is driving the entire legal industry into the future.”

Read also: MPS reserves the tax on extra profits. In 9 months the profit jumped to 929 million

“Technology is once again confirmed as the main element of change: for‘87% of those interviewed, in fact, this it has improved the daily work of lawyers and law firms. In recent years we have seen a constant increase in its use, but never before have technologies become fundamental to promoting productivity and efficiency.”

This year the 73% of professionals who participated in the Future Ready Lawyer research this year expects to integrate GenAI into its work within the next year. Il 68% feel prepared to address the impact of GenAI. Despite this, there is no unanimous opinion. Almost half of the lawyers interviewed (43%) consider it an opportunity, a quarter (25%) consider it a threat and the 26% as much a threat as an opportunity.

Read also: Credit Agricole, net profit jumps to 6.5 billion in the first nine months

In the list of indicators of the level of satisfaction in the workplace, diversity, equality, inclusion and belonging (DEIB – Diversity – Equity – Inclusion – Belonging) they occupy one low position in the list. However, the survey finds that most legal professionals (88%) are satisfied with their employer’s commitment to creating human capital and a diverse culture.

However, only the 55% of law firms and corporate legal departments interviewed have already adopted policies diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) formalities: the 22% expect to define it in the next 12 months and 15% in the “next years”..



Subscribe to the newsletter