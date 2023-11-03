The animated series Futurama has more seasons guaranteed. Here we give you all the information.

Everyone’s favorite futuristic galaxy, Futurama, is back, and this time, it’s in style! Hulu has announced that the highly anticipated season 12 will debut in 2024, and that’s not all, as they have also renewed the fan-loved series for two additional seasons after that.

The news of the renewal of Futurama has been a true gift for fans of the series. The information comes with confirmation that season 12 will arrive in 2024, although the exact release date has not yet been revealed. However, we can bet that this new installment will probably land sometime next summer, following the release pattern of previous seasons.

10 years later we see Fry, Leela, Bender and the rest again…

Hulu

Season 11, which aired from July to September this year, marked the triumphant return of Futurama after a decade. With an impressive 86% freshness rating on RottenTomatoes, expectations are sky-high for the upcoming season and beyond.

Hulu is clearly committed to Futurama, considering it a key pillar of its newly launched Animayhem brand. This makes us think that the series has a bright future, and it is very likely that there will be plans for many more episodes after these exciting releases.

The iconic voice cast will return once again, including John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman. They will all play our beloved characters in this new stage of the series.

The story of Futurama is a thrill ride created by Matt Groening (The Simpsons). It originally launched in 1999 on Fox before being canceled for the first time. It was then revived by Comedy Central in 2008 with direct-to-DVD movies, and subsequently aired for two more seasons before being canceled again.

Ten years later, Hulu saved the series and has continued to produce episodes, totaling 150 to date. With new seasons on the horizon, it’s possible that Futurama will reach a staggering 200 episodes before the end of the decade.

Get ready for an exciting journey through time and space with your favorite Futurama characters! Are you looking forward to more seasons? Leave us your comments in the opinion section. Remember that even though it is a Hulu series, there are countries where it can be seen on Disney Plus.