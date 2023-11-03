Shut up and take my money! After more than two decades of cancellations, platform changes and intermittent returns, Hulu is redoubling its commitment to Futurama: they have been commissioned two new seasons, which will cause Fry, Leela, Bender and the rest of the characters who live in the 31st century to get into new trouble… And we will see them trying to get out of it. More specifically, through Disney plus.

Let’s go in parts: the announcement of the renewal for two more seasons has been made through the official account of the series, so that Hulu will give Futurama at least three seasons: the one already available plus the second half, which will be broadcast starting in 2024, and the newly announced ones. We have to be patient ahead of the premiere of those announced today.





Of course, in the statement offered by the Planet Express characters they already make their intentions clear: “everything will be exactly as disastrous as it has always been.” Or at least that’s how he sees it. Profesor Farnsworth.

Futurama finally finds a new home on Hulu… and Disney

Released in 1999 and canceled on numerous occasions, the continuity of Futurama has been a roller coaster from its early stages: the futuristic project of the creators of the Simpson (with Matt Groening at the helm) has even bounced around different stations. First on Fox, then on Comedy Central and finally on Hulu. In fact, the end of the previous stage was proposed as a definitive farewell to the fans.

Even after Disney’s acquisition of the Fox properties there were no guarantees of being able to reunite the bulk of the original actors. Luckily, not only did they manage to cope, but they also made it clear throughout the new episodes broadcast how complicated it has been to move the project forward after so many cancellations and the challenge of maintaining the rhythm and hooligan humor of the original episodes. . The good news is that the Bender robot continues to be that ace in the hole to contribute political incorrectness without having to be held accountable.

Futurama is about a group of delivery drivers from the future with one truly exceptional member: Philip J. Fry It is a 20th century shipwreck that was frozen in time for a thousand years. All the achievements of science and discoveries beyond Earth are new to him, but so is the daily life of his co-stars.

It is expected that, like the bulk of Hulu’s content, the two new seasons of Futurama arrive in Spain through Disney plus. In the rest of the countries, it will continue to be part of Hulu’s hooligan animation proposal called Animayhem, with series like Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers y American Dad.

What will happen after those two seasons? Well, everything in its time. But it is clear that the Planet Express Agency will remain active for at least a couple more years. And that, as Professor Farnsworth also says, are good news.

