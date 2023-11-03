Futurama has been renewed for two more seasons

Hulu has confirmed that Futurama will have more seasons, and revealed that the show will have 20 additional episodes.

A successful return

The popular animated series survived two cancellationsthe first by Fox and the last one by Comedy Central. Then, it took many years before it found a new home on Hulu, where its 11th season aired earlier this year. Hulu’s initial order was for 20 episodes, so a 12th season is already confirmed for 2024.

Now, following the success of the animated series’ revival, the official announcement has been made that the show will have two more seasons.

The new order is the same as the previous one, that is, between seasons 13 and 14 there will be a total of 20 episodes. Therefore, the premiere of 30 chapters is still pending.

Outside the United States, the program can be enjoyed on the Disney+ platform.