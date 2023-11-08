The Rossoneri CEO spoke thusly regarding the Swede’s entry into the club: “I wouldn’t talk about roles, but he is a great champion and a great person”

Ibra back at Milan? “We’ve been talking about it for months, it’s a possibility.” These are the words of Giorgio Furlani. The CEO of the Rossoneri spoke thus about the Swede’s possible return to the club. Yesterday the meeting between him and Gerry Cardinale took place. “He’s a great champion dear to all Milan fans – Furlani reiterated -, let’s see how things will go. I wouldn’t talk about roles now, I’ll limit myself to saying that he is a great champion and a great person. He cares a lot about Milan” .

market

—

Market chapter. Furlani also spoke about the opportunity to intervene in January to buy a defender, especially with Pellegrino and Kalulu knocked out. “The injuries have been a problem, we have to work on it. Let’s see if there will be opportunities in defense in January. Cardinale and I are in touch every day, when he is in Milan we are together. The group is united, we are compact.”