Black Friday is synonymous with irresistible offers, and collectors of Funko POP! you are in luck! If you are a fan of these adorable figures, get ready to expand your collection with some of the most iconic and beloved Funkos, available at knockdown prices.

From anime characters to action heroes to sci-fi icons, there’s something for every taste.

This Black Friday, take advantage of these incredible deals to add these gems to your Funko POP! collection.

Whether you’re just starting out or already have an enviable collection, these Funkos are an excellent opportunity to celebrate your favorite characters and sagas. Happy Funko hunting!

Funko POP! de Pikachu Funko POP! de Tanjiro Kamado Funko POP! de Grogu Funko POP! de Star Wars (pack de 5 personajes) Funko POP! de Naruto Funko POP! de Indiana Jones y Henry Jones Sr. en moto Funko POP! de Joker (DC Batman 1989) Funko POP! de Geralt de Rivia Funko POP! de Boba Fett Funko POP! de Obi-Wan Kenobi en Eopie

Funko POP! de Pikachu

Funko POP! of Pikachu for 11.99 euros

The Funko POP! of Pikachu It is an essential piece for any Pokémon fan. This adorable Funko perfectly captures the essence of the world’s most famous electric Pokémon, with its unmistakable expression and its cheeks ready to launch an attack of sparks. Place it on your desk or bookshelf and let Pikachu light up your space with the electric charm of it.

Additionally, the quality and detail in the paint make this Funko POP! of Pikachu is a perfect gift for fans of all ages of the Pokémon franchise. It’s a great way to remember those fun times hunting Pokémon or enjoying your on-screen adventures.

Funko POP! de Tanjiro Kamado

Funko POP! by Tanjiro Kamado for 8.96 euros

For fans of the Demon Slayer anime, the Funko POP! of Tanjiro Kamado It is an essential acquisition. This figure captures the spirit and determination of the young demon hunter in great detail, from his distinctive plaid jacket to the Nichirin sword in his hand. It is a piece that transmits all the intensity and charisma of Tanjiro.

Whether you place it alongside other Funkos from the series or make it stand out alone, this Tanjiro Kamado Funko is a reminder of the exciting battles and emotional story of Demon Slayer. It is a piece that will surely attract eyes and conversations among anime fans.

Funko POP! de Grogu

Funko POP! from Grogu for 12.99 euros

Grogaffectionately known as Baby Yoda by fans of The Mandalorian, has captured the hearts of millions and his Funko POP! is no exception. This figure captures all the tenderness and curiosity of the character, with his big eyes and his small hands extended, as if he were using the Force.

The Funko POP! Grogu is an adorable addition to any collection, perfect for those who love the Star Wars universe and the most endearing characters. Place it in your workspace or home and let Grogu’s magic bring a touch of joy and mystery.

Funko POP! Star Wars (pack of 5 characters)

Funko POP! Star Wars (pack of 5 characters) for 37.99 euros

The Star Wars universe is full of iconic characters, and this pack de 5 Funko POP! It is the perfect opportunity to have a selection of the most outstanding. From heroes like Luke Skywalker y Leia Organa even villains like Darth Vadereach figure is full of details that any fan of the saga will love.

This pack is not just an addition to your collection, but a conversation piece and a tribute to one of the most beloved franchises in film history. It’s a way to have a little piece of a galaxy far, far away in your own home.

Funko POP! de Naruto

Funko POP! of Naruto for 12.99 euros

Naruto Uzumaki, the ninja who dreams of being Hokage, arrives in the form of Funko POP! This figure captures the energy and indomitable spirit of Naruto’s main character, with his signature orange suit and ready-for-action attitude. It is a must-have item for anime and manga fans.

This Naruto Funko is not only a tribute to the character, but also to the lessons of perseverance and friendship that the series has taught generations of fans. Placing it in your collection is a way to keep the adventures of Konoha’s most famous ninja alive.

Funko POP! Indiana Jones and Henry Jones Sr. on a motorcycle

Funko POP! of Indiana Jones and Henry Jones Sr. on a motorcycle for 29.99 euros

For lovers of classic adventures, the Funko POP! from Indiana Jones and Henry Jones Sr. on motorcycle It is a true gem. This detailed figure captures the adventurous spirit and charisma of the iconic archaeologist and his father, adding a touch of excitement and nostalgia to any collection.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the Indiana Jones movies or just love unique figures, this Funko is a perfect way to remember the exciting escapades and timeless charm of this film saga.

Funko POP! de Joker (DC Batman 1989)

Funko POP! of Joker (DC Batman 1989) for 13.99 euros

He Joker de Batman (1989) is one of the most memorable villains in film history, and his Funko POP! of him perfectly captures his sinister smile and his unmistakable style. This figure is a tribute to the legendary interpretation of the Joker, making it an essential piece for fans of DC Comics and superhero movies.

Place this Joker Funko on your shelf and let his charismatic presence remind you of Batman’s most iconic moments. He is a figure that not only stands out for his design, but also for what he represents in the Dark Knight universe.

Funko POP! de Geralt de Rivia

Funko POP! by Geralt of Rivia for 12.49 euros

Fans of The Witcher will find the Funko POP! of Geralt of Rivia with sword an exceptional collector’s item. This figure reflects the toughness and charisma of the famous monster hunter, with details such as his armor and his swords that do not go unnoticed.

Whether you’re a fan of the books, video games, or TV series, this Geralt Funko is a great way to show your admiration for The Witcher universe. It is a piece that combines action and fantasy in a unique way.

Funko POP! of Boba Fett

Funko POP! of Boba Fett for 12.90 euros

Boba Fett, the most famous Star Wars bounty hunter, has his own version in Funko POP!. This figure captures the essence of a character who, despite his limited screen time, has earned a special place in the hearts of fans. With his Mandalorian armor and his ruthless attitude, this Funko is a perfect tribute.

Place it alongside other Star Wars Funkos to create an epic scene or let it stand alone. Either way, the Boba Fett Funko is an impressive addition for any collector or fan of the saga.

Funko POP! of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Eopie

Funko POP! of Obi-Wan Kenobi at Eopie for 24.65 euros

Finally, for lovers of specific Star Wars details and moments, the Funko POP! of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Eopie It is a perfect choice. This figure not only features one of the most beloved Jedi, but also includes Eopie, one of the most distinctive creatures in the saga.

This Funko is a piece that stands out for its originality and for capturing a particularly memorable moment in the saga. It is ideal for those looking for unique items in their Star Wars collection.