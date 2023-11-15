The creators of Despicable Me and The Minions present a new preview of MIGRATION. A TURNED OUT JOURNEY

Illumination, the studio responsible for hits like Super Mario Bros. The Movie, Sing! or Minions has presented a new and hilarious trailer for its new animated film, MIGRATION. A TURNED OUT JOURNEY. The film starring a fun family of ducks, comes to the big screen this Christmas and promises a lot of fun, in a story full of action and adventure that will show viewers the importance of facing fears, knowing themselves better and discovering new horizons.

Below, we leave you the link to the trailer on YouTube:

Synopsis:

The Mallard family has been left “stuck.” While dad Mack feels fulfilled taking care of his family on their New England pond, mom Pam is dying to live life and make her children – teenager Dax and duckling Gwen – discover the world in all its breadth. . After a family of migratory ducks arrives at her pond with wonderful stories of faraway places, Pam manages to convince Mack that they should travel to tropical Jamaica via New York.

The Mallards begin their journey south for the winter, but nothing goes as planned. The experience will help them discover unknown horizons, make new friends, live experiences they never imagined, and in the process, get to know each other better.

Directed by Oscar-nominated Benjamin Renner (Ernest and Celestine – The Winter’s Tale, The Big Bad Fox), from a script by Emmy-winning Mike White, creator of the series “The White Lotus” and screenwriter of the famous School of Rock, MIGRATION. A JOURNEY TOPPED UP is an unprecedented visual spectacle in Illumination’s acclaimed history, with images of high artistic quality and great expressiveness, in addition to the usual subversive humor and the values ​​of the studio, unforgettable characters and a soundtrack full of joy.

Produced by Chris Meledandri, founder and CEO of Illumination, MIGRATION. A TURNED UP JOURNEY talks about how we can overcome our fears, and open ourselves to the world and the opportunities it offers us. Co-directing the film is Guylo Homsy (in charge of design and photography in the two installments of ¡Canta!); The editor is Christian Gazal (Happy Feet, Peter Rabbit) and the production design is by Colin Stimpson (Pets 2).

Cast in original version

The VO movie stars comedic stars such as Oscar and Emmy nominee Kumail Nanjiani (Love Sickness) as worried dad Mack Mallard, and Emmy nominee Elizabeth Banks (The Game franchises). Hunger and Pitch Perfect), as Pam, the sassy and intelligent matriarch of the family.

In VO Caspar Jennings plays Dax, the daring and restless Mallard son, and Tresi Gazal – who makes her big screen debut – is Gwen, the innocent and adorable little one of the family.

Also in VO Awkwafina, winner of a Golden Globe (Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings) lends her voice to the feisty leader of a gang of New York pigeons; Carol Kane, nominated for an Emmy and an Oscar (The Princess Bride), plays Erin the Heron, the first one the Mallards befriend on their trip; Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key (Super Mario Bros.: The Movie, The Lion King) plays a homesick Jamaican parrot from a Manhattan restaurant; BAFTA-winning David Mitchell (the “Peep Show” series) is the yoga-addled leader of a strange duck farm. The legendary Danny DeVito, Emmy winner and Oscar nominee (the series “Hanging in Philadelphia”) is Uncle Dan, Mack’s moody brother, always against any adventure.

MIGRATION. A TURNED OUT JOURNEY It premieres in Spain on December 22, 2023, exclusively in theaters.