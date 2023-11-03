Suara.com – Week 11 of the 2023/2024 Premier League is ready to open with the Fulham vs Manchester United match. Fulham will host Manchester United at Craven Cottage, London, Saturday (4/11/2023) tonight at 19:30 WIB.

Manchester United is currently still in eighth place in the Premier League standings with 15 points from 10 matches, while Fulham is in 14th position.

However, the two teams are currently only separated by three points. Therefore, a win at home in tonight’s match will make Fulham equal on points with Manchester United.

Manchester United itself this season has been in shambles with coach Erik ten Hag. Of the first 10 matches in the 2023/2024 Premier League, the Red Devils have lost five times.

Bruno Fernandes and his friends are looking at this match with a series of bad results in their last two matches. Manchester United lost consecutively with an identical score of 0-3 at home to Manchester City in the Premier League and to Newcastle United in the last 16 of the English League Cup.

“We are in a bad situation,” said Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag following the defeat against Newcastle.

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag. (PAUL ELLIS / AFP)

“We have experienced several setbacks so far this season. However, we have to be able to work around them and not use them as excuses,” continued the coach with a Dutch passport as reported by Tribal Football.

However, they have had a bad record recently every time they face Manchester United. This London-based club is winless in its last 17 matches against Manchester Red in all competitions.

In fact, Manchester United have won consecutively at home to Fulham in the last six meetings on the Premier League stage

You can watch today’s Fulham vs Manchester United match live streaming by clicking the link following.

Forecast Lineup:

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Ream, Bassey, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Willian, Pereira, Iwobi; Muniz.

Coach: Marco Silva (Portugal)

Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Reguilon; McTominay, Eriksen; Anthony, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Coach: Erik ten Hag (Netherland)

Head to Head Fulham vs Manchester United:

05-28-2023 Manchester United 2-1 Fulham (Premier League)

03-19-2023 Manchester United 3-1 Fulham (FA Cup)

11-13-2022 Fulham 1-2 Manchester United (Premier League)

05-19-2021 Manchester United 1-1 Fulham (Premier League)

01-21-2021 Fulham 1-2 Manchester United (Premier League)

Fulham Recent Performance:

03-10-2023 Fulham 0-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

07-10-2023 Fulham 3-1 Sheffield (Premier League)

10-24-2023 Tottenham 2-0 Fulham (Premier League)

10-29-2023 Brighton 1-1 Fulham (Premier League)

11-02-2023 Ipswich 1-3 Fulham (English League Cup)

Manchester United Recent Performance:

07-10-2023 Manchester United 2-1 Brentford (Premier League)

10-22-2023 Sheffield 1-2 Manchester United (Premier League)

25-10-2023 Manchester United 1-0 Copenhagen (Liga Champions)

10-29-2023 Manchester United 0-3 Man City (Premier League)

02-11-2023 Manchester United 0-3 Newcastle (English League Cup)

Score Prediction:

Fulham 2-2 Manchester United