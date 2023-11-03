For the sake of his career which is currently progressing, Fuji is willing to postpone his second level studies in 2022.

It is known that Fuji is registered as a student at the Faculty of Law at Udayana University, Bali.

Regarding his reasons for choosing to study law, Fuji once told Shireen Sungkar in his podcast.

According to him, he never had definite goals since childhood, because his dreams were always changing. However, her late sister, Bibi Andriansyah, once suggested that her youngest brother become a lawyer.

According to his older brother, his younger brother has a rocky personality, aka stubborn. So, he considered that his younger brother was suitable to become a lawyer.

“The law is good these days. It’s like looking at the law. After all, you’re a child’s rock. For example, what kind of person you are, you’ll just debate it. You’re already fit to be a lawyer, but you’re being stubborn,” said Fuji, imitating the words of the late Aunt Andriansyah.

Not immediately following his brother’s advice, Fuji looked everywhere for references, until finally he found the figure of Hotman Paris Hutapea.

“Looking for famous lawyers. Hotman Paris is the most famous. Not because of his wealth, but because of how cool he is at solving problems. I want to be a cool person like this. Already cool, lots of money again,” admitted Fuji.

Finally, Fuji enrolled at Brawijaya University Malang and Udayana University Bali. He admitted that his parents were angry when they found out he had chosen a campus outside the city.

The reason is that both parents do not agree that their youngest child should study outside Java, other than the city of Padang, where his parents were born.

“Because in Bali, it means that young people will have promiscuity. Mama and Papa are afraid. When I received it, Mama Papa was angry,” he continued.

However, his parents finally gave their youngest child permission to study in Bali. Because for them, education and the future of Fuji are the most important.