Suara.com – Fujianti Utami aka Fuji seems to have its own charm. Whatever he does and wears continues to attract attention. As recently, in his latest upload, Tariq Halilintar’s ex-girlfriend appears to be showing off her OOTD again while on holiday in Europe recently.

In several uploaded portraits, Fuji appears to be wearing a back to school concept style which is famous for its distinctive short checkered skirt, aka tartan. At that time, the 21 year old woman was seen walking around the city in this adorable style.

Curious to see what Fuji’s OOTD looks like that still looks like a schoolgirl? The following is his portrait which has been flooded with praise from netizens.

In the portrait, Fuji is seen combining a short brown tartan skirt which is known to come from the Staradivarius brand, worth Rp. 599 thousand with a matching jacket.

OOTD Fuji Wearing Adorable Tartan Skirt (Instagram)

The jacket is a waxed cropped bomber jacket with corduroy collar which turns out to be from the fashion retail brand Zara. The price itself is known to reach IDR 1,399 million.

To complete her appearance at that time, the sister-in-law of the late Vanessa Angel added black shoes that were still from the Zara brand, namely track bluchers which cost IDR 799 thousand. To make his appearance even more attractive, he also wore brown calf socks.

At that time, Haji Faisal’s youngest daughter also beautified her appearance with accessories in the form of large earrings and a black beret hat.

She left her straight, shoulder-length hair loose with flawless makeup that emphasized her beautiful eyes. Of course, this appearance earned him a lot of praise from netizens.

