Fadly Faisal’s younger brother, Fuji, has recently been rumored to have a special relationship with the captain of the Indonesian National Team, Asnawi Mangkualam.

Even though the woman whose full name is Fujianti Utami and the soccer player have not officially confirmed it, most netizens believe that Fuji and Asnawi Mangkualam are dating.

Fuji’s video when he mentioned the criteria for a potential partner is now being highlighted again. In the video re-shared by the TikTok account @rafkakhalisa1425, you can see an old video of Fuji chatting with his friend.

In the video, Fuji admits that he wants to have a partner who is an alpha male. Alpha male itself is the term for a male figure who is responsible and usually dominates a relationship.

Alpha men generally have a strong personality in managing all situations and want everything to be achieved according to his wishes.

“I really want to have an alpha male who can ‘shut up, you follow my words’, but what he says is true,” said Fuji.

After Fuji’s words, the account owner then embedded several photos of Asnawi Mangkualam. As is known, Asnawi Mangkualam himself is a captain of the Indonesian National Team who has a big role in managing the team.

This post received various comments from the public. Not a few netizens also agree with Fuji’s opinion.

“Indeed, the charm of an alpha male for stubborn girls is really wow,” wrote the account @ch**********

“The more you go there, the more you come here, what Uti has wanted all this time turns out to be all in Awik, Ti, thank God, hopefully you will be a soul mate, O Allah,” commented @de**_**

“Finally someone posted this, now it feels like military training, Ti. Uti is just like me, a Scorpio and now I’m in a relationship with an alpha guy, it’s really exciting,” added @ur*******

“How can it not be an alpha if you are at the level of captain of the National Team, it’s impossible for sure. Best wishes to both of you,” said @hi**************