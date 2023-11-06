Suara.com – Selebgram Fujianti Utami alias Fuji recently celebrated her 24th birthday recently. Even though several days have passed, Tariq Halilintar’s ex-girlfriend still received gifts from close people.

Most recently, Fuji was sent a gift in the form of a transfer of money which was no joke from Oky, one of Fuji’s close friends who is a doctor.

Capture Fuji’s chat screen with Doctor Oky. (Instagram)

Just a few minutes ago, Fuji uploaded a photo capture in the form of proof of the transfer from Doctor Oky. Fuji couldn’t believe that Rp. 100 million would be transferred as a birthday gift.

From the proof of receipt sent, it is known that the money was transferred today, Monday (6/11/2023) at 11.00 WIB.

Fuji and his attorney, Sandy Arifin, visited the West Jakarta Metro Police regarding a report of a case of embezzlement of funds, Monday (6/11/2023) (Suara.com/Tiara Rosana)

“Assalamualaikum Uti. Uti, this is Doctor Oky. Uti asked for permission from Uti’s account number, I want to give a gift. Just give it raw so it will be useful or to add to his savings,” wrote Doctor Oky’s short message via WhatsApp to Fuji.

Fuji had politely rejected a gift of Rp. 100 million from Doctor Oky. Moreover, tomorrow he and Doctor Oky plan to travel together to Europe.

“Don’t refuse good fortune. Hurry up and ask for an account number. I’ll force you,” continued the doctor.

Not long after, Doctor Oky then sent proof of the transfer of IDR 100 million to Fuji’s account. Fadly Faisal’s younger brother was shocked, staring and holding his head when he saw the amount transferred to his account.

“Doc, this is a deposit for the house, not a gift. It’s a lot, O Allah. Don’t be serious, Doc, it’s a lot. I can buy a second-hand Brio,” said Fuji.

Fujianti Utami alias Fuji during a pilgrimage to the graves of Vanessa Angel and Bibi Ardiansyah at the Malaka Islamic Cemetery, West Jakarta, Saturday (4/11/2023). (Adiyoga Priyambodo/Suara.com)

In fact, he was so uncomfortable that Fuji planned to return the money to Doctor Oky, but was prevented from doing so.

“Good luck to Uti,” concluded the doctor.

As is known, the transfer of money from doctor Oky was not long after Fuji’s quarrel with his employees over late payment of salaries arose. Evidence in the form of a screenshot of an account mutation with the name Fujianti Utami as the sender was uploaded by an account called @hay_tje.

“Thank God, I was transferred too. On this date and at this hour, I can smile broadly. Yuhuu, the salary also came out. It’s a long time ago that people’s rights will come out,” said the statement on the transfer screen.

Fuji apparently realized this. In response, Fadly Faisal’s younger brother admitted that it was true that he was late in paying the wages of his employees who apparently were still on probation. Fuji thought his manager had taken care of his salary matters.

“If it was paid, it would have been last night. My message might be that I apologize if I made a mistake,” said Fuji when met at the West Jakarta Metro Police, Monday (6/11/2023).

“I just want to apologize if, for example, there was something that didn’t take my heart seriously, from my words, my actions, I’m sorry. I’m sorry if, for example, there was a problem with yesterday’s salary, it’s just that it was actually handled by my manager,” Fuji continued.