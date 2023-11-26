Suara.com – Fujianti Utami alias Fuji was caught again discussing Asnawi Mangkualam Bahari, the man who was rumored to be her new lover while eating with her friends.

At that time, Fuji was eating with Azizah Salsha and his friends, one of whom did a live TikTok.

In the middle of their conversation, Fuji suddenly asked about the facilities that Pratama Arhan, Azizah Salsha’s husband, received when he joined Tokyo Verdy in Japan.

Fuji wondered whether Pratama Arhan would get the same facilities as Asnawi when he joined Jeonnam Dragons from South Korea or not.

Azizah Salsha then said that her husband, Arhan, had car facilities, but it was still not easy to get a driver’s license in Japan.

Fuji and Asnawi Mangkualam. (TikTok)

“Azizah, Arhan here also got a car like Asnawi?” Fuji asked.

“He got a car, but here he got an international driver’s license but had to take 3 months of lessons. It’s not easy to get a driver’s license here,” answered Azizzah Salsha.

Netizens then suspected that Fuji was unaware that his friend was still doing live TikTok, so he accidentally mentioned Asnawi’s name when chatting.

On the other hand, netizens are increasingly convinced that Fuji has a relationship with Asnawi because they are very aware of the facilities that the Indonesian national team captain received in South Korea.

“Fuji made a blunder, he was full and forgot he was live,” said @aistore**.

“Uhuuyy Asnawi, I didn’t hear, didn’t I hear,” added @nana***.

“Your Nawi was cheated on by Uti noh,” said @aquari**.

After talking about this, Fuji realized that one of his friends was live on TikTok and he had accidentally mentioned Asnawi’s name.

When he started to wake up, Fuji sounded embarrassed and embarrassed because he had accidentally mentioned Asnawi Mangkualam Bahari when talking with his friend.

“I just read the comments again,” said Fuji with a chuckle.