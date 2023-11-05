Suara.com – The moment Fuji greeted Doddy Sudrajat and Mayang Lucyana Fitri during a pilgrimage to the graves of Vanessa Angel and Bibi Ardiansyah became quite the public spotlight.

Previously, they greeted and shook hands, at that time Doddy Sudrajat and Mayang, who arrived first, were busy interviewing the media crew while sitting next to Vanessa Angel’s grave.

Doddy Sudrajat shared his last memories with Vanessa Angel on her birthday. When Mayang’s father was about to show his memories, Fuji arrived in front of him and stood next to Aunt Arddiansyah’s grave.

“Yes, 1 day after daddy’s birthday, Vanessa made a status on her Instagram…,” said Doddy Sudrajat, who wanted to show his memories, quoted from TikTok @infoglowup, Saturday (4/11/2023).

Upon arrival at the grave, Fuji, who saw Doddy Sudrajat and Mayang having an interview, immediately rebuked the media crew that the place for the interview was in the cemetery.

Doddy Sudrajat and Mayang at the graves of Vanessa Angel and Bibi Ardiansyah, Saturday (4/11/2023). Doddy and Mayang also met Haji Faisal’s family, including Fujianto Utami. (Adiyoga Priyambodo/Suara.com)

“Sorry, this is a funeral,” said Fuji to the media crew while showing his brother’s grave.

Doddy Sudrajat and Mayang then ended their interview session. Meanwhile, Fuji cleans his brother’s grave to plant new flowers.

A number of netizens were surprised by Doddy Sudrajat who was actually having fun interviewing in the cemetery area.

“People go to graves to make pilgrimages, recite the Koran, yasin. Dodot and Mayang are even busy interviewing,” said @masksj***.

“Doddy and his daughter Mayang don’t have any polite customs or etiquette, instead they ask for an interview on the grave. It looks like they went to the grave just to have an interview,” said @ikalor**.

“Hahaha immediately shut up and didn’t continue with the interview. Besides, the interview could be outside the area,” said @camelia***.