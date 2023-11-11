The news that Fuji was stolen in Europe also reached the ears of his friends in Jakarta.

As is known, as soon as he arrived in Belgium, the thief took Fuji’s bag containing his wallet, passport and cell phone while he was going to the toilet.

Fortunately, after reporting to the local police, the bag and its belongings were finally found.

One of Fuji’s friends, Violenzia Jeanette, in a comment, then asked Fuji to be more careful.

However, Vio apparently also included a joke in his comment.

“Be careful pickpocketing…

His heart

Chuakz,” wrote Vio, accompanied by a laughing emoji.

Vio’s comments immediately received a reply from Fuji. In his reply in the comments column, Fuji admitted that his heart had been stolen because he was unemployed.

“Hahaha, just pickpocket me, while I’m unemployed,” answered Fuji, as quoted from the TikTok account @bahh_fa.

Fuji’s reply was apparently considered a code by Vio. He immediately hoped that someone could crack the code.

“Hopefully someone can break the NASA Morse code from this planet to Earth,” he wrote.

Judging from the comments above, it seems that Vio wants someone to hurry up and confess his love for Fuji, so that his heart won’t be idle anymore.