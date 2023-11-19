Suara.com – The names Fuji and Aaliyah Massaid are being discussed again by the public. Moreover, this time, Fuji has returned to Indonesia after going on holiday to several countries in Europe.

Arriving in Indonesia, Fuji was immediately busy with several agendas. One of the highlights was attending a clinic opening event which was also attended by Tariq Halilintar.

At this event, Tariq Halilintar was present accompanied by Aaliyah Massaid. Of course, Aaliyah Massaid and Fuji met again at the event which was attended by other artists, for the second time.

Different from before, the interaction shown by Aaliyah Massaid and Fuji this time was more interesting. The reason is, the two of them decided to shake hands.

Shaking hands in front of Tariq Halilintar, Fuji and Aaliyah Massaid showed different gestures. Even though he looked down more, Fuji seemed to want to finish the interaction immediately.

After saying hello and bowing, Fadly Faisal’s younger brother immediately threw away his mouth and moved behind Fadly Faisal. Even though at that time, Aaliyah Massaid was still looking down and showing off her smile.

The attitude shown by Fuji and Aaliyah Massaid was also in the spotlight. Various comments were given by netizens.

“It’s cool, guys, they’re laughing all the way at Fuji, but unfortunately, Fuji is acting awkwardly and immediately quickly withdraws his hands and lifts his chin,” said a netizen.

“Aal is very sincere when shaking hands, Fuji even misbehaves,” added another.

“Fuji is really quick to let go,” quipped another netizen.