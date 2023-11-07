Suara.com – Once again, Fuji has become a hot topic of conversation among netizens. Fuji was suspected of being late in paying employee salaries after an account @hay_tje shared proof of transfer via Insta Story. “Thank God, finally I was transferred too. On this date and at this hour you can smile broadly. Yuhuuu. The salary also comes out. “It’s time for this to happen before people’s rights come out,” wrote the account in an Instagram Story.

Responding to the riots involving his name, Fuji did not remain silent. He finally opened his voice to respond to the problem. Fadly Faisal’s younger brother admitted that he was late in paying his employees’ salaries.

“If it was paid, it would have been last night,” he said in a snippet of an interview re-uploaded by the gossip account @lambe__danu, Tuesday, November 7 2023.

Fuji explained that the employee was on probation but suddenly stopped working without saying goodbye to him. “It’s just like this, he’s still on probation. I mean, if for example he has stopped working, say goodbye nicely, you know,” explained Fuji.

He also explained that his employee, who worked as a cameraman, suddenly did not come to work without notifying him. In fact, the employee still has work responsibilities.

Fuji and his attorney, Sandy Arifin, visited the West Jakarta Metro Police regarding a report of a case of embezzlement of funds, Monday (6/11/2023) (Suara.com/Tiara Rosana)

“It’s not just that suddenly there won’t be any tomorrow even though tomorrow I have work again, right? There has to be a cameraman. Suddenly just like that. “So I just waited for him to come home, say goodbye properly,” continued Fuji.

However, Fuji still apologized for being late in paying its employees’ salaries. Because initially Fuji thought that the salary issue had been resolved by his manager.

“Maybe I just want to apologize, if for example there was something I didn’t take to heart, from my words to my actions, I’m sorry. “I’m sorry if, for example, there was a problem with yesterday’s salary, it’s just that it was actually handled by my manager,” said Tariq Halilintar’s ex-lover.

Meanwhile, Fuji’s attorney, Sandy Arifin, also warned the @hay_the account not to share his client’s private chats any more. If this is still done, his party will immediately take legal action.

“I convey openly, if within the next three to four days there is still news or posts that are detrimental to your clients, we will take legal action,” Sandy Arifin warned firmly.

Contributor: Anistya Yustika