Fs Trenitalia, the subsidiary Iryo flies high speed in Spain: rosy balance sheet for the first year of activity

Approximately 5.2 million passengers in a year, a train filling rate of 70%, 580 employees and an operational break-even expected between 2025 and 2026. These are important numbers that have characterized the first year of activity of iryo, the company controlled by the leader of the Passenger Hub of the FS Trenitalia Group which operates in the high-speed sector in Spain.



Operational from 25 November 2022, the company of the Group led by Luigi Ferraris is ready to look to the future with new objectives including the commissioning of three new Frecciarossa high-speed trains from 2026 and the new Barcelona – Seville connection starting from 10 December. With an investment of 800 million euros, the Spanish Trenitalia company operates among the main Iberian cities thanks to the award of package B – the second for the highest number of frequencies after that assigned to Renfe – in the tender launched by ADIF in November 2019 for the liberalization of Spanish rail transport.

That, from 2026 three more Frecciarossa and from 10 December BarcelLondon-Seville

After the first races between Madrid, Barcelona and Zaragoza, inaugurated a year ago, from December 16th eleven pairs of trains began connecting Madrid, Valencia and Cuenca daily. Then, on 31 March 2023, the service reached the Iberian cities of Seville, Malaga, Antequera and Cordoba, to which Alicante and Albacete were added from 2 June. A success also demonstrated by the recognition as an innovative company in land transport received in Alicante by the Asociación de Relaciones Empresariales del Mediterraneo (REM). Furthermore, days ago, iryo received the title of ‘Empresa del año’ released by Capital magazine. Awards for the quality of the service offered, which is also combined with a marked attention to sustainability aspects.

In fact, iryo trains are 94% recyclable and allow for a saving of 80% of carbon dioxide per passenger kilometre, as certified by the Environmental Impact Certification (EPD). Furthermore, in its first year of life the Spanish company has also focused on intermodal transport through various agreements signed with companies in the tourism and transport sector to offer combined tickets and integrated travel experiences.

The FS Group, as well as in Spain, is present in France with Trenitalia France; in UK with Avanti West Coast and c2c; in Greece with Hellenic Train through urban, suburban and medium and long-distance connections; in Germania with Netinera, regional passenger transport operator, and with TX Logistik, logistics operator, and nei Netherlands with Qbuzz, road transport operator.

