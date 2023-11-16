Il CEO of Disney, Bob Iger has news for fans of home products, but above all for fans of Frozen: not only is in production il third chapter of the saga, but it seems that a quarto.

Bob Iger said this during an interview held by Good Morning America hosts Robin Givens and Michael Strahan. The CEO was connected from Disneyland Hong Kongon the occasion ofinauguration of a Frozen theme parkwhich will take place on November 20th.

We report here Iger’s words: «Frozen 3 is in production and there could also be a fourth chapter». The CEO then also appointed the creator, Jen Lee: «Jen Lee is working hard with her team of Disney animators on not one, but two stories… a little scoop.»

Lee also didn’t open up about these new chapters, but during her appearance at the BFI London Film Festival in October she let herself go with enthusiasm: «Every morning last week they left me a space to work with my creative team (on the sequels). I’m blown away, I’m so excited.”

The third film was confirmed for February 2023, along with the return of Toy Story and Zootropolis.