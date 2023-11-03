Regular time ends 1-1 thanks to goals from Ibrahimovic and Zima, Reinier scores in extra time but Fourneau first awards and then removes a penalty for Monterisi’s (clear) foul on Seck

From our correspondent Mario Pagliara

November 2 – Turin

Ibrahimovic and Reiner send Frosinone to heaven and give Di Francesco a ticket to the round of 16 of the Italian Cup at Maradona at Napoli. Zima’s temporary one-to-one, however, is of no use to Juric who experiences a night of great disappointment: Toro is already out of the Italian Cup after two extra times. Two very serious errors by the couple Fourneau (referee on the pitch) and Abbattista (at VAR) weigh heavily. In the second minute of the first extra half Monterisi clearly catches Seck in the area. The referee first awards the penalty then inexplicably revises his decision after reviewing it on the monitor. Even on Frosinone’s first lead there was a red-pencil error by the referees: they didn’t see Mazzitelli’s handball as he guided the ball towards Ibrahimovic.

IBRA-GOAL

—

On a cold evening of the Italian Cup, Italian football discovers little Ibrahimovic. Born Arijon, eighteen years old on December 11th, no relation to the more famous Zlatan. After five minutes, following a daring move (in which there is a touch from Mazzitelli’s hand which was not sanctioned by Fourneau), little Ibra’s instinct for goal emerges in the heart of Torino’s penalty area: his goal is an uncatchable billiard shot for Gemello. For the promising German footballer (Kosovan origins, German nationality) it is the first goal in Italy since Bayern Munich sent him on loan to Frosinone. By the way, in his very young career he already had time to make his debut with the great Bayern last year. Moral: the night of the Cup starts immediately uphill for Toro.

ZIMA SPECIAL

—

Juric sets up the Toro of the best and moves forward on the path of the two strikers (Sanabria-Zapata), behind him the five-man midfield in which Tameze takes his place after a mini-stop caused by a muscular overload. Zima returns to defense, and this will soon become a special night for him. Di Francesco, on the other hand, launches many young players and does not give up his 4-3-3. Around the half hour mark the Granata shake themselves up: Zapata tries twice (the second with an appreciable attempt with a bicycle), Sanabria also comes close to equalizing with a header (to the side). In the 31st minute Zima soars into the area from the corner taken by Gineitis and scores the score 1-1. He celebrates in his first match as a starter of the season, the last time in the eleven was on January 8th. Curiosity: Zima scored two goals with Toro, both in a round of 32 of the Italian Cup. Last year he celebrated against Cittadella.

PENALTY DENIED

—

In the second half, Juric and Di Francesco made extensive use of substitutions from the bench. In Frosinone, for example, the talented Soulé joins, Vlasic is seen again among the Granata as a midfielder. It’s Toro who have the ball in the game, but despite good ideas from Sanabria and the Pellegri-Karamoh duo he doesn’t find the winning shot in the 90′. In the second minute of the first overtime Monterisi clearly trips Seck, Fourneau awards the penalty directly. Called back by Abbattista to the VAR, he reviews the action on the monitor and cancels the decision. The most classic of pranks takes place a few minutes later: it’s the 8th minute, Kaio Jorge puts Reiner in front of Gemello to make it 1-2 for Frosinone. In the quarter of an hour, the crossbar came between Karamoh and the equaliser. The game ends here.

November 2, 2023

