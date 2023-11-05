The statements released by the Empoli coach, Aurelio Andreazzoli, on the eve of the Serie A match against Di Francesco’s Frosinone.

“You cannot avoid seeing such a disaster and remaining indifferent”, said the coach ofEmpoli Aurelio Andreazzoli who in the press conference cannot fail to address the topic linked to the bad weather which has brought several Italian regions to their knees, including Tuscany. “I also experienced it years ago, firsthand, I know that anxiety and desperation of people well. It creates an anxiety that you feel inside and that makes you be close to those poor people. I’m very sorry and I tell them my most sincere wishes.”

His team will face the Frosinone Of By Francesco away: “The idea of ​​his coach is a proactive idea, dedicated to the participation of the players in the match. Whether they are young or not, quality counts and that team has a lot of it. One player plays, the other plays, the result does not change. The parallel with us cannot be made from a production point of view, because here there is a big difference, at least for now”.

On the comeback suffered by Soule and comrades against the Cagliari Of Ranieri: “Those who evaluate the situations instinctively may consider the Cagliari match problematic, those who evaluate what happened on the pitch think differently. They were ahead with great merit, then the beauty of football leaves the door open to unthinkable situations. Sometimes even random, which rarely happens. They also did well in the Italian Cup. Then each race has its own story but it doesn’t affect anything.”

Andreazzoli he has no doubts about the component that his boys have lacked so far:”Continuity, I have to say. Both as a team and individually, because many of our people are young and need to sail on the wings of enthusiasm. It is no coincidence that our team, when it went down, was never able to recover. This is a step forward that we must take, youth comes to you but the experiences are week after week and they are small steps forward that we must take. We need to grow from negative situations”

Chiosa su Baldanzi: “He did the last two days completely, we had to alternate a bit because we have to preserve his health. We don’t want to force either the times or the physical condition. The young guys in particular need to be safeguarded.”

