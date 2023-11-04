The Giallazzurri coach spoke at a press conference two days before the match against the Tuscans

Frosinone hosts Aurelio Andreazzoli’s Empoli on Monday at 6.30pm, fresh from the defeat against Atalanta. After the misstep in Cagliari and the qualification for the round of 16 of the Italian Cup, coach Eusebio Di Francesco presented the Stirpe’s match in this way in the press conference: “Given the latest experiences in the championship, everything will have to make us pay great attention to the match. I know Andreazzoli is very good, I know how he works. He has strong offensive qualities, maybe he doesn’t have great physicality but he has dribbling. They are a very dangerous team and come out of excellent performances. They suffered a bit in the match against Atalanta but they are a team to take with the springs. I know how they will prepare it. 3-man defence? It depends on the characteristics. With Atalanta it wasn’t a 5-man defense but it was a slightly different arrangement. Even with Torino the fifth was Kvernadzke but he is not a defender. to follow we switched to a 5-man defense in some moments. My thoughts always go beyond the difficulty for the opponents. We put ourselves at 5-man in the final against Cagliari but they didn’t give us what we would have liked. It always depends on the interpretation we give “.

“Ibrahimovic? He was born an offensive midfielder – continues the coach of the yellow-blues -. He’s young, he hasn’t turned 18 yet. He has to improve a lot but he has also shown growth from a defensive point of view. He started out a bit disorganized but we’re keeping his performance. He made everyone know what type of player he is. We need to try to dare, understand, understand what is the best position on the pitch. The Cagliari match? We need to put it out of our heads immediately. We did good things but we managed to ruin how much good we did. It really bothered me but I liked the reaction of the boys. Lirola had an excellent match in Cagliari. He didn’t have all the minutes that he had in Turin but I’m happy. Ibrahimovic we talked about it, I’m very happy with Kaio. We’re managing him and we’ve started a different path with him. He knows very well that he has 25/30 minutes left in his legs but there’s no question about his qualities. Empoli? I think he played with totally different formations with Andreazzoli. He tries to involve everyone and I like that. There are excellent players like Fazzini, Bastoni, Baldanzi himself. Empoli, where I grew up and which I always remember with affection, has always worked great with young people. It gives young people the opportunity to grow with serenity. They played an excellent match against Fiorentina from a technical-tactical point of view.”

“The condition of the players? Mazzitelli had some discomfort – continues Di Francesco -, Caso trained separately. Those who played 120 minutes in Turin in recent days have recovered by watching videos of the match. But I am of the opinion that we must do and don’t look. We have to evaluate some situations, I’ll understand tomorrow. Which team do I like in the championship? I like Bologna and the idea they have of the group, the way of being together. Fiorentina lost two games but it was the one I liked liked it more. We will evaluate later. We are doing well but I would have liked to have had a few more points. Cheddira? We have 3 attackers and no one has scored a goal except from a penalty. We have to improve. But this must not be the priority When he unlocks himself he will find greater confidence but from the point of view of commitment I can’t say anything.”

November 4, 2023 (modified November 4, 2023 | 3:10 pm)

