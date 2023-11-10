First on the pitch for the twelfth matchday, then the break between tiring journeys and the risk of injury: the approach to the championship challenge has already begun

Sebastiano Vernazza

November 10th – 10.51am – MILAN

Minus 16 to Juve-Inter on November 26th at the Stadium, the match that could generate the first escape from the Scudetto, should the league leaders win, or make the race more uncertain, should Massimiliano Allegri’s team prevail. Current situation: Inter plus two, but between now and the 26th there is another matchday involved, the twelfth, scheduled between today and Sunday, and it is not written in stone that the ranking will remain as it is, with two steps to separate the contenders. Following the break for the national teams, another crucial variable on the road to the great challenge: in what conditions will the many Inter and Juve squads return to their respective bases?

Very favorite, but…

—

Tomorrow at 6pm Juve will host Cagliari, on Sunday at 8.45pm Inter-Frosinone will be played. Upon first reading, one almost instinctively responds that plus two or minus will remain so. Both will win, but beware of being superficial or presumptuous. There are no easy games. Cagliari has won three in a row, in the league against Frosinone and Genoa, and in the Italian Cup against Udinese. They are not an invulnerable team, they have the worst defense in the championship together with Salernitana, 22 goals conceded, but Claudio Ranieri seems to have found compensation with the attacking phase. Pavoletti, Petagna, Lapadula, Oristanio, Luvumbo: the potential in attack is good. Juve, on the other hand, relies on the best defense in Serie A, together with Inter, having conceded just six goals, the last one on 23 September, Gatti’s disconcerting own goal in Reggio Emilia, in the defeat against Sassuolo (4-2). From that day on, the shutter was down. On the other hand, Juve has difficulty scoring. In the last three matchdays they have always won 1-0, Verona and Fiorentina. Juve are very favourites, but with judgement. Inter will find themselves facing Frosinone, a small Italian-style Salzburg. If in the Austrian city they drink the energy drink from the parent company Red Bull, in Frosinone they go for Fiuggi, the water that keeps you young, as an old advertisement said. And Frosinone is full of interesting guys: the “new” Ibrahimovic – Arijon, not Zlatan -, Reinier from the Real Madrid lineage, Cuni and Soulé, the Argentine on loan from Juventus, an attacking winger on the rise. The ranking is safe, 15 points and 11th place together with Toro, Eusebio DI Francesco will play it without fear. A priori Frosinone cannot be considered a sacrificial victim.

The summoned travellers

—

Inter will be anxious for Lautaro Martinez, who is likely to be called up by Argentina at the time of writing. The world champion Selección has two matches ahead of them valid for qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, not exactly two small games: the first in Buenos Aires, in Boca’s Bombonera, against Uruguay on the Italian night between next Thursday and Friday; the second at the Maracanà in Rio against Brazil, on the Italian night between Tuesday 21st and Wednesday 22nd. Argentina is first in the group with 5 points over Uruguay and will have no problems qualifying, but these derbies always count and cost money, even in friendly. Lautaro will have to travel and with him perhaps Carlos Augusto, a possible call-up from Brazil. The two will probably return from Rio de Janeiro on a private flight immediately after the end of the match at the Maracana, to present themselves on Friday at Pinetina, two days away from Juve. In this respect, Juve are a little luckier, the USA didn’t precept Weah jr, they just limited themselves to McKennie. The United States, having qualified for the World Cup with Canada and Mexico as organizers, have to face two Concacaf Nations matches, against Trinidad and Tobago, more comfortable commitments. The Italian coach Luciano Spalletti will take six Inter players and four Juventus players for the matches against North Macedonia and Ukraine which will decide whether or not we directly qualify for the 2024 European Championship, two matches with a high level of psychophysical stress. Between today and tomorrow the official lists will be released and we will know with certainty the names of all those called up. Based on the hypotheses made up until last night, Inter should deliver 16 players to the national teams and Juve 15, including the under 21s Miretti, Iling and Huijsen (among the Nerazzurri the German Bisseck is overage). Over thirty footballers destined to travel and play. The fans pray and we hope that nothing happens, but it is difficult to imagine that a break that is anything but restful will not have some impact on Juve-Inter on 26 November.

