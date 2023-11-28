After the recent commercial flop of Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin, Frontier Developments has decided to return to focusing on the simulation management genrecome Planet Coaster, Planet Zoo e Jurassic World Evolution.

In the last financial update, the British company explained that Realms of Ruin achieved moderate critical and commercial success, however sales were well below expectations. A destiny that has shared most of the works produced by Frontier and its partners in the last five years: the diversification strategy implemented by the company, in fact, did not produce the desired results.

For this reason, Frontier will release three management video games over the next three years, with the aim of churning out one per year. In the meantime, it will continue to support pre-existing franchises, such as the aforementioned Realms of Ruin, but also F1 Manager and Elite: Dangerous.

