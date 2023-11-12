To enjoy hiking you have to be well equipped, especially to avoid certain problems that we may have when we find ourselves in natural environments where we can get lost, run out of battery, need help or require some accessories to continue our journey. If you have a family member or friend who loves hiking and you want to give them a good gift for Christmas, we leave you five very interesting options to enjoy this sporting activity.

Garmin Vivoactive 5





Garmin It is one of the best brands for devices related to sports activities. Among their most affordable sports watches, we have the Vivoactive 5, which is also now reduced to 299.99 euros. It integrates a 1.2-inch AMOLED screen, has 30 pre-installed apps intended for sports and allows you to have music applications such as Spotify, Amazon Music and even Deezer.

But the most interesting thing is that it has different meters of health-related parameters, such as heart rate sensor, stress level and recovery time after exercise. Besides, includes GPS and its battery offers a approximate autonomy of up to 11 days with all its functions activated and 21 days with GPS mode.

Garmin Vívoactive 5, Smartwatch with GPS, AMOLED Screen, Essential Health and Fitness Functions and up to 11 days of autonomy, Black

Anker 737





Having our devices charged when we go on a hiking trail is almost mandatory, but depending on the time we are there, it is very possible that we need a portable battery that we know will not fail. The Anker 737 (149.99 euros) has a large storage capacity and includes some technologies to protect devices.

This portable battery has a total of 24.000 mAhoffers a power of 140W and integrates three connectors, one USB-A and two USB-C, with simultaneous charging. It also integrates a screen that offers information on the charging status and other parameters such as power and remaining autonomy in hours and minutes. Additionally, it comes with ActiveShield 2.0 to regulate the temperature and PowerIQ 4.9 with Dynamic Power Distribution to protect the battery of connected devices.

Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K), 3-Port 24,000 mAh Portable Charger with 140W Output, Smart Digital Display, Compatible with iPhone 13 Series, Samsung, MacBook, DELL, AirPods, etc.

Petzl NAO+ E36AHR 2B





If we are going to venture on a long route and we anticipate that it may be done at night, a little light is not going to hurt us at all. In this case, what better than a colleague from Xataka to give us his personal recommendation. Manu García (Visnuh) is clear with the headlamp Petzl NAO+ E36AHR 2B (173,91 euros):

It is not the cheapest headlamp on the market, but for those who prefer to have better control over their equipment, it is one of the best options. The Petzl NAO+ is a lightweight model that does not weigh too much when worn on the head, but does not sacrifice light power. With about 750 lumens, it illuminates about 77 meters in front of us.

What makes it different is its Reactive Light system, which adapts the power to the situation, whether we look further or closer, but also its Bluetooth connectivity. With it and the corresponding app, we can control it from the smartphone, with different configurations for many other sports and situations, as well as knowing at all times the (real) autonomy that we have left, and not get an idea using two or three LEDS (which also has).

In addition, it does not work on batteries, but with a battery, and is recharged via USB, being removable, so it is easy to find a place to charge it, with a powerbank or using the power adapter of any mobile phone, and we can have more than one to exchange it if we are going to need more usage time than that provided by a single battery.

PETZL NAO Plus Headlamp – SS21, Standard Color

Osprey Smoke 65





Of course, the better equipped we go on a hiking route, the better. To do this, a proper backpack is almost necessary, and the brand Osprey It is one of the best in this aspect. The model Rook 65whose price is 153.64 euros, is designed to avoid muscle pain, since it has a shape that adapts to the back. In addition, it remains completely fixed thanks to the straps that adjust to the chest.

Its main fabric is 600D polyester and includes an integrated rain cover. In addition, it has a compartment at the base for a sleeping bag, dual access pockets for the bottle, a hip belt with twin zipper pockets and a top lid opening with zipper pocket for easy access to the main compartment.

Garmin eTrex SE





Depending on the area we go to, it is possible that we will be left without coverage, which can complicate the route if we depend too much on GPS. To do this, accessories such as Garmin eTrex SE They are very useful, and we can currently find it on sale for 159.21 euros. It is a versatile device designed for times when we do not have access to any network or map, since it integrates several functions to guide us.

It features a high-quality 2.2-inch display that offers a resolution of 320 x 240 pixels to ensure great viewing in low- or bright-lit environments. Offers a approximate autonomy of one weekis IPX7 certified and has digital compass with accurate information. In addition, it can be paired with the brand’s app to enter routes.

Garmin eTrex SE, Handheld GPS with 2.2” Screen, Robust Design, Digital Compass, Black

Manu García (Visnuh) on Xataka

