From 2019 to today the Rossoneri coach has used different deployments. With Fiorentina he could return to using the 4-2-3-1, the secret of the 2022 scudetto

Francesco Pietrella

November 16th – 2.38pm – MILAN

In the beginning it was the modern version of the “WM”, that “3+2” construction proposed this year in a different way. Pioli’s Milan sets up with three players – namely the two centre-backs and the midfielder who drops -, only to then rely on the full-backs who set up in midfield, Calabria and Theo.

Much of Milan is here, at least in the construction phase. The first time the Rossoneri coach used a similar approach dates back to 20 October 2019, Milan-Lecce 2-2. There were Donnarumma, Conti, Piatek and Paqueta. Other times. The match ended 2-2 with a goal from Calderoni in the last second, but the Rossoneri showed the first signs of a three-man construction. In recent years Pioli has changed some formations, he has used the four-man defense and also the three-man defence, but against Fiorentina – thanks to the full return of Loftus-Cheek – he should return to the old 4-2-3-1, set aside in the summer to move to the three-pronged attack, and then dusted off – with great success – in the match with PSG at San Siro.

the beginnings

The 4-3-3 was the first formation used by Pioli, above all to avoid damaging Giampaolo’s work too much, which lasted only seven games. The Rossoneri coach’s first move was to remove the attacking midfielder and create width. From here, three-pronged attack with two midfielders, Kessie and Paqueta. After about ten games played in this way he switched to 4-4-2, with Leao and Ibra up front and two full-backs, only to then launch the 4-2-3-1. The form that will give him the scudetto in 2022. The first match played like this was the 2020 derby: four slaps in the final rounds after having kicked two. The two wingers were Castillejo and Rebic. Attacking midfielder Frank Kessie. Everyone behind Ibra. Pioli will not change sides again for at least a couple of years.

3 defense

The three-man defense appears for the first time in 2022, at the Zini in Cremona (0-0). We are talking about the basic module, not the construction phases (already used previously). Pioli fields Thiaw, Kjaer and Tomori. In the defensive phase it is clearly a four-man defense: the German goes to play full-back and Ballo-Tourè moves into defense. It is the first experiment of a module that will be proposed again above all a few months later, this time with success: on 14 February 2023, Milan beat Tottenham on Valentine’s Day and archived the qualification for the Champions League quarter-finals, achieved thanks to the 0-0 draw in London. Always with the same form. The return to the 4-2-3-1, after a series of mixed results with the three-man defence, came in the match against Napoli: four goals from Maradona for the future Italian champions.

new module

In the summer Pioli returned to 4-3-3. A question of interpreters, obviously, because you can’t do without two midfielders like Loftus-Cheek and Reijnders. In this way Pulisic and Leao are also freed. The constant tactic is almost always the same: Milan builds with a “3+2”, the full-backs centralize to play the ball in midfield and the team moves wide, with the midfielders attacking the line. By now the scheme is well-tested, even if on a couple of occasions Pioli slightly modified the tactics: against Verona he deployed a sort of 3-4-3, while against Udinese we saw a disguised 4-4-2. A cross between 4-3-3 in the non-possession phase and 4-2-4 during the attacking maneuver. The manifesto of how Pioli is anything but intransigent. Against Fiorentina, after Lecce’s 4-3-3 formation forced by absences, there could be another change.

