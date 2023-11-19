The motorcyclist clothing brand Vanucci offers two new vests with back protection, to be worn under any other jacket. The VXP-2 model is available for men and women, and is designed to be comfortable and lightweight, with a slim fit. The perforations and the 3D-Mesh in the back itself are intended to offer ideal ventilation.

Comfort/Features VXP-2

easy-grip front zip pleasantly light extremely flexible for optimal freedom of movement external ventilation holes Back protector covered in 3D mesh for greater air circulation inside the vest trendy details technical look thanks to the semi-uncovered back protector

Safety:

Back protector tested according to EN 1621-2:2014, level 2

Material:

86% polyester, 14% elastane

For those who want the classic band back protector, Vanucci offers the VXP-3: Designed to be lightweight and offer optimal support thanks to the adjustable shoulder straps and wide belt. Both the VXP-2 and VXP-3 are Level 2 certified.

Comfort/Features VXP-3

light padding for greater comfort3D mesh padding for good ventilationelastic waist belt with Velcro closure for an optimal fitelastic straps adjustable in lengthtrendy details

Safety:

tested according to EN 1621-2:2014, level 2

Weight:

Material:

Nitrile rubber protectorExterior: 100% polyesterInterior: 100% polyester 3D mesh paddingElastic straps/waist belt: 80% polyester, 20% elastane

Sizes and prices:

Vanucci VXP-2 for men5 sizes from S to XXL, 179.99 euros

Women’s Vanucci VXP-24 sizes from XS to L, 179.99 euros

Vanucci VXP-33 sizes from S to L, 109.99 euros