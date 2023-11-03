Everything is ready for Eicma 2023. In an era in which the theme of sustainable mobility represents one of the great challenges, Polini has long since begun its journey towards a greener future

A demanding, but at the same time important, challenge that Polini Motori has decided to take up by increasingly focusing its projects on sustainability.

If the world changes, Polini does too, following not only fashions, trends and needs, but also regulations and updates.

A process that began several years ago with the study and launch on the market of the E-P3+ motor for e-bikes.

Raising awareness for a better future, an adventure that never stops and continues to evolve every day with the updating of products for scooters and motorbikes in compliance with Euro5 regulations.

Important upgrades that confirm Polini Motori and its commitment to sustainable mobility for an increasingly green future.

Polini awaits you at Eicma, stand E30 pavilion 15.