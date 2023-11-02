loading…

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators in various parts of the world often sing slogans about the struggle of the colonized nation. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – A slogan calling for freedom from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea has attracted attention as pro-Palestinian demonstrators across the Western world faced efforts to limit its use.

From Beirut to London, from Tunis to Rome, calls for a ceasefire ending Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza were punctuated by the slogan: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

In front of crowds waving Palestinian flags, chants that resounded across the world expressed the desire for freedom from oppression throughout the historic land of Palestine. But for Israel and its supporters, who label the sentence as pro-Hamas, it is a thinly veiled call to violence and contains anti-Semitic accusations.

The British Labor Party on Monday suspended Member of Parliament Andy McDonald for using the phrase “between the river and the sea” in his speech at a pro-Palestinian rally.

Earlier this month, Interior Minister Suella Braverman described pro-Palestinian demonstrations as “hate marches” and warned that the slogans should be interpreted as indicating a violent desire to eliminate Israel.

The Football Association in England has banned players from using the slogan on their personal social media accounts.

Austrian police took a similar stance, banning pro-Palestinian protests based on the chant and claiming that the slogan, originally formulated by the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), had been adopted by the armed group Hamas. German authorities declared the slogan banned and subject to prosecution and asked schools in the capital, Berlin, to ban the use of the keffiyeh, a Palestinian scarf.

Here are 3 facts related to the Palestinian slogan.

1. Symbolizes the State of Palestine from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea



Photo/Reuters

After being founded by the Palestinian diaspora in 1964 under the leadership of Yasser Arafat, the PLO called for the creation of a single state stretching from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea encompassing its historic territory.

Debate over the division predated the creation of the state of Israel in 1948. A plan put forward a year earlier by the UN to divide the territory into a Jewish state – accounting for 62 percent of the former British mandate – and a separate Palestinian state was established. rejected by Arab leaders at the time.