Zerrin’s time in Original Sin has been marked by his obsession with deciding on his brother’s sentimental future, by his devotion to Halit and by his animosity towards the Yilmaz sisters.

Zerrin had left for the United States after Alihan and Zeynep did, but returned to Istanbul for a few days after receiving a call from Halit, concerned about the latest decisions his daughter had made regarding her life.

Seeing her again in the series and especially after the gift she left Yildiz before returning to America, we have realized that Zerrin has changed a lot since we met her. Although her essence remains the same, Alihan’s sister has become more empathetic and insightful over time.

He did not accept his brother’s relationship with Zeynep

Ever since he discovered that his brother was in a relationship with Zeynep, Zerrin did everything he could to separate them. Halit’s ex-wife did not understand how Alihan could have noticed such a humble woman and she was convinced that she was a gold digger. In fact, she even threatened her to try to keep her out of her life.

Everything changed when his brother married Ender after allying himself against Halit. Zerrin was greatly upset and that made him value the feelings that Zeynep had for Alihan. Lila’s mother apologized to young Yilmaz and even tried to convince her to continue fighting for her brother after she lost hope.

It seemed that Zerrin had finally accepted Zeynep, but Yildiz’s attitudes and Ender’s comments made Lila’s mother reconsider the future of her brother’s marriage to the young woman. Zerrin had a very big fight with Zeynep asking her to return a family brooch that she had given him on her wedding day.

An express visit that would change the future of Yildiz

Zerrin moved to the United States after Zeynep and Alihan. She had not returned to Istanbul since then, but a worrying call from Halit about Lila’s stability made Zerrin decide to spend a few days at the Argun mansion.

Since he arrived, Alihan’s sister noticed Halit was strange and had an attitude that was all too familiar. She first discussed it with Zehra and Ender and just before leaving, she decided to sit down and talk to Yildiz.

Zerrin gave her to understand that Halit was being unfaithful and wanted to warn her because she went through the same thing at the time. Yildiz was shocked at that moment and thanks to this conversation she was encouraged to follow her husband and discovered that she was having an affair with Leyla. Lila’s mother couldn’t have said goodbye to her from the series in a better way: doing a favor for a woman who had a blindfold on her eyes. Thanks for everything, Zerrin!