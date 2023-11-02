The names of the potential lineup of protagonists following the suggestions of FantaGOAT in view of the new round of the championship. Ready?

I miss you, sang Fausto Leali. Only a few days have passed since the last Serie A match, Lazio-Fiorentina last Monday, but the fantasy coaches are already in abstinence of advice and bonuses. Here we are then. Like every Thursday, FantaGOAT’s Artificial Intelligence comes to the aid of fantasy coaches by answering the question: Who are the most attractive players for the Fantasy Football day?. It does this through “Deployability”, a data which contains approximately 7000 variables per player per game. Let’s see eleven of them to field in the Fantasy Championship.

Doorman

We start off strong straight away because the best goalkeeper of the day for “Deployability” is Szczesny (6.77) despite the big match away in Florence against Fiorentina who are sixth with 17 points. Why? Well, because looking at the advanced statistics, Italiano’s team is 14th in expected goals without penalties (xG): 10.61, but they have scored 18 goals. Clear overperformance linked to the extraordinary scoring ability of Bonaventura and Nico Gonzalez. Combining the attack-defense data we find Juve in third position for chances conceded behind Inter and Atalanta. Attack that doesn’t produce much against an airtight defense. Trust.

Defenders

In today’s eleven we field a very offensive three-man defense starting in Oyono (6.18) in Frosinone-Empoli. On Soulè’s wing, the French full-back can slip into the space left free by the Argentine who likes to enter the field to free his left foot. Tactical reading, but also statistical: Empoli is the second worst team for shots on target conceded, 51 in 10 games. At the center of our defense we find Alessandro Buongiorno (6.31) against Sassuolo. Torino creates little, but concedes little: fourth in the league for shots conceded. We close the section with a player who has so far disappointed expectations: Aaron Martìn of Genoa. Returning to the starting lineup after a month, he is among the best in terms of fieldability on the eleventh matchday: 6.41.

Midfielders

Serie A restarts with a fascinating match like Bologna-Lazio and Ferguson (6.58), the invading midfielder of Thiago Motta’s team is one of the main weapons: no midfielder shoots more than him in the league (22 attempts). Gagliardini (6.52) also tries very frequently: 19 shots, 1 goal and 3 posts hit. He can line up against Verona. While Aouar (6.48) in Roma-Lecce should be mentioned more to remember that he is regularly at Mourinho’s disposal, Koopmeiners (6.60) against Inter is more risky, but in the last 4 games Atalanta have created more chances compared to the team of Inzaghi and Koopmeiners he can still play on the attacking midfield as he did in Empoli where he scored his third goal in the championship.

Attackers

Udinese-Cagliari in the Italian Cup reminded the fantasy coaches that Lapadula (6.98) knows how to score goals. The top scorer of last season’s Serie B is back available and is a candidate for a starting shirt against Genoa at home. In the last Serie B, Walid Cheddira also showed off (6.84) with the Bari shirt: 17 goals and 7 assists. In Frosinone-Empoli he looks for the 2nd centre, the first from open play. We close the entire formation with the Torino attack, last in Serie A for attempts on target. However, Zapata can benefit from the change in formation to the 3-5-2 (7.00).

