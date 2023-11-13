Starting from the start in the first five matches with 4 goals scored, Dusan gradually dropped, losing his place from the 1st minute thanks to the injury and the brilliance of Kean

Livia Taglioli

November 12th – 10.05am – MILAN

Juve scores slowly, and goals are increasingly everyone’s business except the attack. A trend that is confirmed from Sunday to Sunday, but this does not, at least apparently, alarm Allegri (“We are growing, the attack doesn’t worry me”). If the positive fact however is that the defense is holding up, and indeed is doubling up, also addressing the problem of the abstinence of the forwards, the fact remains that the advanced department has been dry since the derby, won by Juve five days ago, with Milik stamping in for the last time the attackers’ card.

vlahovic off the radar

—

There’s no point in going around it: you see an attack that doesn’t score and you instinctively think of Vlahovic, that is, the player paid 80 million to Fiorentina two and a half seasons ago, who arrived with great numbers and great prospects, and who hasn’t exploded yet, also thanks to physical problems that have slowed down the schedule. However, first groin pain and then low back pain are resolved injuries, and the Serbian not only doesn’t shine, but struggles to find space. So much so that out of the 1,080 minutes of the season so far, his presence on the pitch has been limited to 580′, divided into 10 appearances, 6 of which as a starter, with only one entire match played.

Vlahovic’s season

—

He started as a starter, and so it was in the first five matches, in which he scored 4 goals: the last time he found the back of the net dates back to the double against Lazio, on 16 September. Then he gradually dropped off the radar: with Lecce he replaced Milik in the last 12 minutes, he missed Atalanta and Turin due to back problems, he was back for 34 minutes against Milan, then returning as a starter for one match, against Verona in the tenth . It was his last time so far, because then with Fiorentina and Cagliari he came on for just over twenty minutes of the match underway. Total: in the sequence of 5 consecutive victories strung together by Juve, Dusan never started from the 1st minute.

no prospective di vlahovic

—

What’s going on? It’s difficult to say, also because in the parts of the match in which he was included he always appeared toned and determined. Kean’s good form in recent games has certainly weighed on Allegri’s choices, who has always spoken of a forward fleet without a split between starters and reserves. Now Vlahovic will join the national team, after he had to give up due to injury in the previous break, also trusting in the usually healthy effect of the “home” air. Then, at the restart, it will be Inter’s turn: needless to say, the atmosphere of the big match could work miracles.

