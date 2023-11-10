The names of the potential lineup of protagonists following Fantagoat’s suggestions in view of the new round of the championship

Samuele Mandarò

November 9, 2023 (change at 11:04) – MILAN

The 12th day of the championship is an important point to win in order to enjoy the two-week break (the championship will stop for national team commitments) without fantasy football regrets. So here we are, with FantaGOAT’s Deployability of the day, the algorithm which, through the study of 7000 variables per player per match, advises us on the best players to field.

doorman

Fortune favors courageous fantasy players, and we don’t take refuge from a “big” player in goal, but we line up the Bologna goalkeeper. Skorupski (Deployability of 6.38) is the fifth best goalkeeper of the day according to the FantaGOAT algorithm. After all, Fiorentina have scored a lot, yes, but they are only 13th in expected goals this year. Bologna, on the contrary, is fourth in expected goals against after Juventus, Inter, Atalanta: Thiago Motta’s team is defending very well and in the last nine games they have conceded only four goals between the championship and the Italian Cup.

defenders

In spite of the modifier, our recommended players of the day line up with an offensive 3-4-3. Every offensive team, however, needs some solid foundations, and for this reason we start with a central player like Gatti (6.20): he has recovered greatly after the defeat in Reggio Emilia, and in the last five games he is fourth in terms of shots attempted among Serie A defenders. At the center of our defense we place Pablo Marì (6.04), looking for a good grade: in fact, in the last seven games he has only received a failure of 5.5. The most offensive name, then, is that of Di Lorenzo (6.49): he is the first defender in Serie A for attempted shots in the last five, we also expect a bonus from him.

midfielders

With the Napoli defender we have already started looking for the +3, the bonuses that allow us to win at Fantasy Football. The next name we propose is Pereyra (6.16), with whom we begin to form our midfield: one of the best for xG in Udinese, underperforming compared to what was created. Confidence also in Felipe Anderson (6.30) despite the difficulty of the Rome derby: he has created 1.68 expected goals in the last five, he has been the most dangerous in Lazio. For fantasy coaches looking for intriguing surprises, we propose Boloca (6.28): we ask him for a good rating, he is the first midfielder in the last five games for successful dribbles. And then it takes courage to field Thorsby (6.20), but we are courageous fantasy coaches: against Verona his centimeters will be needed (he is fourth in Serie A for aerial duels won) and he has only received a 5.5 in the last five, and three votes above 6.5. Trust.

attackers

Let’s go on the attack. The first name is Kean (7.06), to be fielded against Cagliari even if he were to start from the bench: 2.38 expected goals in the last five are a lot, he is still without goals and just needs more precision. Raspadori (6.80), then, is the sixth best attacker of the day and is the first attacker in the last five for attempted shots and shots on goal: he is a must-have for this day. Finally, trust again in Lauriente (6.63): he comes from five consecutive insufficiencies, but he is first in Sassuolo for expected goals and plays against Salernitana, one of the worst defenses for expected goals against.

the list

Happy twelfth day!

