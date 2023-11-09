Nothing is thrown away, Max fishes out anyone who might prove useful to the mission. And he also relaunches those who seemed destined without appeal to the bench, or to the stands

From cycles to recycling: Max Allegri in his second life at Juve perhaps turns out to be less successful, but more ecological. The multiple championship-winning coach shows an unsuspected vocation: he also relaunches those who seemed destined without appeal to the bench, or worse, to the stools in the stands. Juve occupies second place in the championship not by chance, but because it follows a regular pace, without sudden drops.