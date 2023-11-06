The bag bigger than him upon arrival in Vinovo, Marchisio’s footsteps, the talent and the work to hold on to even when the goal didn’t arrive. Next goal: to score for the national team too. And in the Champions League

When Fabio Miretti entered Vinovo for the first time, the bag he carried with him was bigger than him. He had chosen Juventus because – unlike the other clubs who had invited him to start his basic activity with them – they offered a transport service before and after training: anything but trivial so as not to burden his family’s daily life . Little by little he grew up, he understood what that shirt was that he found himself wearing over time in a larger size. From the Pulcini to the Debutants, goals in bunches and light-heartedness. The class of 2003 enjoyed running after the ball and didn’t have too many things on his mind.