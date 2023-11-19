Over a third of the coaches in our Serie A have a past at Juventus. Not to mention Antonio Conte and Igor Tudor, prized pieces on the market. But including Max Allegri, who spent his first five years on the Juventus bench between 2014 and 2019. The Livorno coach was greeted with distrust after Conte’s three-year winning streak, but won over the fans with five championships in as many championships and two finals of the Champions League, as well as four Italian Cups and two Italian Super Cups. Then the return in summer 2021.