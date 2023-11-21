Useful to know about assistance systems if you take your driving test later.

Life used to be nice and easy. You had two nets, floating voters did not exist, because everyone voted from their own column and your driving test was also nice and simple. You drove around the church and then you were there.

But now. Everything is different. We have about 370 different political parties, we watch TV at all times of the day and all over the world and before you can take your driving test you pretty much have to be a qualified car mechanic.

And it all gets worse!

Next year questions about assistance systems during exams

The CBR has sent out a press release stating that from next year questions will also be asked about the assistance systems in the car. So before you leave, you need to know how your alcohol lock works, how to turn off the traction control and how to reset your tire pressure system. Or something.

That’s all because all cars nowadays are full of assistance systems. And in itself it is quite useful to know how that works. It’s just a shame that as a non-technical elderly person you are at a huge disadvantage when you want to take your driving test. Because they don’t know how such a screen works.

Anyway. The European Union has determined that from 2022 onwards, certain driver assistance systems must be mandatory in all new cars put on the market. Experience shows that not everyone knows which systems are on his or her car.

By now asking questions about these assistance systems, prospective drivers are at least aware of how everything works in their car. And in principle that can never hurt.

However?

This article From next year also questions about assistance systems in driving tests first appeared on Ruetir.